MENAFN - GetNews)"Stainless Steel Market"According to Mordor Intelligence, Stainless Steel Market Size, Share & Trends Forecast 2026-2031," offers an in-depth analysis of the regional dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving industry.

Hyderabad - Nov. 23, 2026 - Stainless steel remains an important material across construction, automotive manufacturing, food processing, industrial equipment, and energy infrastructure because of its corrosion resistance, durability, and ability to withstand demanding operating conditions. Its applications range from architectural sheets and structural components to chemical-processing equipment, transportation systems, and storage vessels.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global stainless-steel market is estimated at 14 million tons in 2026 and is forecast to reach 17.63 million tons by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.72%.

Demand is receiving support from infrastructure projects requiring longer-lasting materials, particularly in coastal environments where conventional steel faces corrosion challenges. LNG storage facilities, food-processing equipment replacements, and green-hydrogen electrolyzer installations are also creating demand for specific stainless steel grades.

Stainless Steel Market Emerging Trends

Expansion of LNG infrastructure: LNG terminals, cryogenic storage tanks, and gas transportation facilities across Asia are supporting demand for grades such as 304, 316L, and 321.

Food-processing equipment replacement: Hygiene requirements in food and beverage manufacturing are encouraging equipment upgrades involving stainless steel conveyors, mixers, storage vessels, and processing surfaces.

Demand for duplex grades: Green-hydrogen electrolyzers, desalination facilities, and offshore applications are supporting duplex stainless steel demand. This grade segment is projected to record the fastest growth among the major grades.

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Stainless Steel Market Segmentation



By Product Type: Flat products (coils, sheets, and plates) and long products (bars, rods, and wire). Flat products accounted for 67.20% of the market share in 2025.

By Form: Hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and cold-drawn stainless steel. Cold-rolled products held 54.11% of the market volume in 2025, supported by demand for finished surfaces in automotive, appliance, and food-processing applications.

By Grade: 200 series, 300 series, 400 series, duplex, precipitation-hardening, and other grades. The 300 series represented 56.18% of the market in 2025, while duplex grades are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.29% through 2031.

By Application: Building and construction, automotive and transportation, metal products, electrical machinery, mechanical engineering, and other applications. Construction dominated with 36.47% of demand in 2025. By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Stainless Steel Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 61.29% of global stainless steel market volume in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% through 2031. China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea contribute to regional production and consumption through their established steel manufacturing industries and expanding infrastructure requirements.

The region's construction, automotive, appliance, and energy sectors provide multiple sources of demand, reinforcing Asia-Pacific's position as both the largest and fastest-growing regional market.

Stainless Steel Companies



Tsingshan Holding Group

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

POSCO

Acerinox

Outokumpu

Aperam

ArcelorMittal

Jindal Stainless Limited

Tata Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation Hyundai Steel

The competitive environment is influenced by raw-material availability, nickel price movements, international trade policies, and demand for specialized stainless steel grades. Manufacturers are also focusing on production efficiency and lower-carbon manufacturing processes to address changing customer requirements.

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