MENAFN - GetNews) The neurosurgical drills market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during 2026–2031, supported by demand for precision-driven cranial and spinal procedures, navigation-integrated systems, and battery-powered surgical equipment.

Hyderabad - Nov. 23, 2026 -

Neurosurgical Drills Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the neurosurgical drills market size was valued at USD 656.78 million in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 682.53 million in 2026 to USD 827.21 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.

The neurosurgical drills industry is moving toward connected surgical platforms that integrate high-speed motors, navigation-ready attachments, and single-use accessories. Growing demand for minimally invasive cranial and spinal procedures is encouraging hospitals to adopt compact instruments that provide precise bone removal and improved control. The increasing use of imaging and robotic guidance is also influencing product development, particularly for complex procedures that require accurate instrument positioning.

North America held the largest share of the neurosurgical drills market in 2025, supported by established neurosurgical infrastructure and the adoption of advanced surgical technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for neurosurgical care.

Report Overview:

Neurosurgical Drills Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Cranial and Spinal Procedures

The increasing use of minimally invasive surgical techniques is influencing demand for specialized neurosurgical instruments. Procedures such as endoscopic skull-base surgery, spinal decompression, and percutaneous fixation require compact drills that can operate within restricted surgical spaces. This is encouraging manufacturers to focus on instrument size, control, and compatibility with specialized surgical approaches.

The shift toward minimally invasive procedures is also increasing the importance of precision and safety. Hospitals are evaluating equipment that supports controlled drilling and reduces the risk of damage to surrounding tissues. These requirements are creating opportunities for manufacturers developing advanced drill systems for cranial and spinal applications.

Integration of Navigation, Imaging, and Robotic Workflows

The integration of surgical navigation, imaging, and robotic guidance is becoming an important trend in the neurosurgical drills market. These technologies help surgeons plan instrument trajectories and maintain positioning during complex cranial and spinal procedures. Manufacturers are developing navigation-compatible attachments and systems that can operate within connected surgical environments.

Advanced imaging compatibility is also expanding the range of applications for specialized drilling systems. The development of magnetic resonance-compatible equipment, for example, supports procedures that require drilling under imaging guidance. These developments are increasing demand for systems that combine precision, imaging compatibility, and workflow integration.

Expansion of Cordless and Battery-Powered Neurosurgical Drills

Battery-powered neurosurgical drills are gaining attention as healthcare providers seek portable equipment for operating rooms, emergency departments, and intensive care settings. Cordless systems reduce dependence on external power connections and can simplify equipment setup, making them suitable for selected bedside cranial access and spinal procedures.

Improvements in battery performance are supporting the development of portable systems with greater operating flexibility. These products are also relevant to ambulatory surgical centers, where compact equipment and efficient setup can support streamlined procedures. Battery-powered systems are projected to be the fastest-growing power-source segment during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Single-Use and Semi-Disposable Accessories

Hospitals are increasingly evaluating single-use and semi-disposable cutting accessories to reduce sterilization and reprocessing requirements. Disposable burrs, perforators, and irrigation components can simplify instrument availability and support consistent surgical workflows.

These accessories also provide manufacturers with recurring revenue opportunities beyond the initial sale of drill consoles. Product development is increasingly focused on cutting designs that support controlled bone removal while addressing concerns such as thermal injury and accidental tissue damage.

Neurosurgical Drills Market Segmentation

The neurosurgical drills market is segmented by product type, power source, application, end user, and geography.

By Product Type

High-Speed Drills and Burr Systems

Reamers and Drivers

Other Product Types

By Power Source

Electric Corded Systems

Battery-Powered Systems

Other Power Sources

By Application

Cranial Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

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Neurosurgical Drills Market Competitive Landscape

The neurosurgical drills market is moderately concentrated, with established medical technology companies competing through specialized instruments, integrated surgical platforms, and complementary accessories. Product development is increasingly focused on navigation compatibility, cordless operation, and improved drilling precision.

Companies are also expanding their portfolios to address the requirements of cranial and spinal procedures. High-speed drill systems remain an important part of the market, while battery-powered products and specialized accessories are creating additional opportunities. Clinical safety, regulatory compliance, equipment reliability, and after-sales support continue to influence purchasing decisions among hospitals and surgical centers.

Key Players in the Neurosurgical Drills Market

Medtronic plc

B. Braun SE

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Other companies covered in the report include ACRA-CUT Inc., adeor medical AG, AYGUN Surgical Instruments, Biomet Microfixation, Inc., Conmed, De Soutter Medical Limited, evonos GmbH and Co. KG, Hubly, Inc., Karl Storz, KLS Martin Group, Nakanishi, NOUVAG AG, and Zethon, Ltd.

Conclusion

The neurosurgical drills market is expected to maintain steady growth as healthcare providers increasingly adopt minimally invasive cranial and spinal procedures and invest in advanced surgical equipment. Navigation-integrated systems, battery-powered drills, and single-use accessories are influencing product development and expanding opportunities for manufacturers.

North America is expected to retain its leading regional position, while Asia-Pacific is projected to offer the fastest growth during the forecast period. Companies that focus on precision, portability, safety, and compatibility with connected surgical workflows are positioned to address the evolving requirements of neurosurgical care.

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