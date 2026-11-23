MENAFN - GetNews)"Automotive Air Filter Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the automotive air filter market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad - Nov. 23, 2026 - The Automotive Air Filter Market size is estimated at USD 5.43 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 7.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growing vehicle ownership, stricter emission requirements, and rising awareness of in-cabin air quality are supporting demand for automotive air filtration products.

The expansion of the global vehicle fleet and longer vehicle service lives support recurring demand for replacement filters. As vehicles accumulate mileage, air-intake and cabin filters require periodic replacement to maintain engine performance and interior air quality. This creates opportunities across both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) fitment and aftermarket channels.

Changing vehicle designs are also influencing product requirements. Electric vehicle manufacturers are incorporating higher-efficiency cabin filtration systems, including HEPA-grade and nano-fiber media, to improve passenger comfort. At the same time, manufacturers face cost pressures from polypropylene, non-woven materials, and activated carbon, encouraging investment in supply capacity and material sourcing.

Get More Information:

Key Trends Shaping the Automotive Air Filter Market

Growing Vehicle Fleet and Replacement Demand

The expanding global vehicle fleet supports demand for air filters across passenger and commercial vehicles. Older vehicles require regular filter replacements, while high-mileage fleets generate recurring demand through shorter maintenance cycles. Service providers are also offering bundled maintenance packages that combine air and cabin filter replacements, supporting aftermarket sales.

Stricter Emission and Air Quality Requirements

Emission regulations and growing attention to cabin air quality are encouraging the use of higher-efficiency filtration products. Requirements in markets such as Europe, China, and India are influencing air-intake filter specifications. These developments are creating demand for filtration materials that balance particle capture with airflow and vehicle performance requirements.

Rising Demand for Cabin Air Filtration

Growing awareness of airborne particles and urban pollution is increasing interest in cabin filters with higher filtration efficiency. Automakers are incorporating HEPA-grade filters, cabin air-quality displays, and sensor-based filter alerts in selected vehicle platforms. These features support demand for premium cabin filtration products and replacement components.

Adoption of Advanced Filter Media in Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle platforms are creating opportunities for advanced cabin filtration materials, including nano-fiber and HEPA-grade media. Premium models from manufacturers such as Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BYD have incorporated higher-efficiency filtration solutions. These applications are encouraging suppliers to develop filter media that provide effective particle capture while maintaining suitable airflow.

Automotive Air Filter Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Air-Intake Filters

Cabin Air Filters

Hybrid / Electrostatic Nano-fiber Filters

Electrically-enhanced (ePM1) Filters

By Filter Media

Cellulose

Synthetic/Melt-blown

Activated-Carbon Composite

Nano-fiber/HEPA Grade

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM Fitment

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Read this Report in Japanese version:

Automotive Air Filter Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The Automotive Air Filter Market includes established filtration manufacturers supplying products to vehicle manufacturers and aftermarket distributors. Competition is shaped by product performance, material availability, manufacturing capacity, and relationships with OEMs. Companies are also developing advanced filter media and expanding production capabilities to address demand for higher-efficiency filtration products.

Key players include:

MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

MAHLE GmbH

Donaldson Company Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sogefi SpA

Cummins Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Ahlstrom)

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Hengst SE

K&N Engineering Inc.

Champion Laboratories Inc.

Fram Group LLC

Hollingsworth & Vose Co.

Conclusion

The Automotive Air Filter Market is projected to grow from USD 5.43 billion in 2026 to USD 7.44 billion by 2031, supported by vehicle fleet expansion, replacement demand, emission requirements, and greater attention to cabin air quality. Demand for advanced filtration materials is also creating opportunities across conventional and electric vehicle platforms.

However, manufacturers face challenges from fluctuating raw material prices and longer replacement intervals offered by some advanced filter media. These factors may influence production costs, pricing strategies, and aftermarket sales volumes.

Industry Related Reports

Automotive Engine Market: The Automotive Engine Market is projected to grow from USD 85.17 billion in 2026 to USD 95.75 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period. The market's growth is supported by continued demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, ongoing engine replacement and maintenance requirements, improvements in fuel efficiency, and the development of engines that meet evolving emission standards.

Get More Information:

Automotive ECU Market: The Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is projected to grow from USD 109.35 billion in 2026 to USD 144.64 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle electrification, rising integration of advanced driver-assistance systems, growing demand for connected vehicle features, and the need for electronic systems that manage engine performance, safety, powertrain functions, and in-vehicle operations.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence or reach to...