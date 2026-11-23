MENAFN - GetNews) The nano therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% during 2026–2031, supported by rising cancer prevalence, advances in nucleic acid therapeutics, and increasing investment in nanomedicine research and manufacturing.

Hyderabad - Nov. 23, 2026 -

Nano Therapy Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the nano therapy market size is estimated at USD 5.83 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2025, reflecting growing demand for advanced drug delivery technologies that improve therapeutic precision and bioavailability.

The nano therapy industry is expanding as pharmaceutical companies explore nanoparticle-based systems to transport complex medicines to specific tissues and cells. These technologies are increasingly relevant to oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases. The growing development of RNA, mRNA, and gene-editing therapies is further increasing the need for delivery platforms that protect therapeutic payloads and support their transport within the body.

North America held the largest regional share of the nano therapy market in 2025, supported by established pharmaceutical research capabilities and commercial activity in nanomedicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising disease burden, research investment, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

Report Overview:

Nano Therapy Market Trends

Rising Cancer Burden and Demand for Targeted Treatments

The increasing prevalence of cancer is supporting demand for nanotechnology-based therapies. Conventional treatment approaches can expose healthy tissues to therapeutic agents, creating a need for delivery systems that improve drug distribution and treatment precision. Nanoparticles and liposomal formulations can help transport therapeutic compounds and support controlled drug release.

Oncology accounted for the largest application share of the nano therapy market in 2025. Nanotechnology-based formulations are being explored across different cancer types to improve drug solubility, circulation time, and delivery to targeted tissues. Continued pharmaceutical research and the development of advanced oncology treatments are expected to support demand for these therapies.

Growth of RNA, mRNA, and Gene-Editing Therapeutics

The growing development of RNA-based medicines is creating opportunities for specialized nanoparticle delivery systems. RNA and mRNA molecules require protection against degradation and effective transport into target cells. Lipid-based nanoparticles have become important in this area because they can encapsulate nucleic acid payloads and support cellular delivery.

Pharmaceutical companies are also exploring delivery platforms for gene-editing and RNA interference applications. These developments are extending the potential use of nanomedicine beyond established oncology treatments into genetic, metabolic, and neurological conditions. As more therapeutic candidates progress through clinical development, demand for reliable delivery technologies is expected to increase.

Expansion of Targeted and Controlled Drug Delivery

The nano therapy market is increasingly focused on delivery systems designed to improve tissue targeting and control the release of therapeutic compounds. Lipid-based and polymeric nanoparticles are being developed to address limitations associated with conventional drug administration, including poor solubility, rapid degradation, and inadequate tissue exposure.

Research into extrahepatic delivery is also expanding the scope of nanoparticle applications beyond liver-focused treatments. Developers are exploring platforms that can transport therapeutic payloads to cardiovascular, pancreatic, pulmonary, and neurological tissues. These developments could create additional opportunities for nanomedicine across a wider range of disease indications.

Increasing Investment in Nanomedicine Research and Manufacturing

Investment in research and specialized manufacturing is supporting the development of nano therapy products. Pharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations are expanding capabilities in nanoparticle formulation, lipid production, analytical testing, and aseptic fill-finish operations.

These capabilities are important because the manufacturing of nanotechnology-based medicines requires consistent control over particle size, composition, stability, and encapsulation. Partnerships with specialized manufacturing providers can help pharmaceutical developers access the infrastructure required to advance clinical and commercial production. Continued investment in research and manufacturing is expected to support the expansion of the nano therapy industry.

Nano Therapy Market Segmentation

The nano therapy market is segmented by therapy type, application, nanomaterial type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

By Therapy Type

Nanoparticle-Based Therapy

Liposomal Therapy

Polymeric Nanoparticle Therapy

Nanocrystal Therapy

Other Therapy Types

By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Regenerative Medicine

Other Applications

By Nanomaterial Type

Lipid-Based Nanoparticles

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Inorganic Nanoparticles

Gold Nanoparticles

Magnetic Nanoparticles

Other Nanomaterial Types

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Transdermal

Other Routes of Administration

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Nano Therapy Market Competitive Landscape

The nano therapy market is moderately concentrated, with established pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology developers competing through drug delivery platforms, formulation capabilities, and clinical development programs. Companies are focusing on expanding their nanoparticle portfolios and strengthening capabilities in lipid-based, polymeric, and liposomal delivery technologies.

Strategic collaborations and licensing agreements are also supporting market development. Pharmaceutical companies are seeking access to specialized delivery platforms that can be applied across multiple therapeutic areas. Manufacturing capabilities, intellectual property, regulatory compliance, and clinical performance remain important competitive factors. As research expands into new delivery routes and target tissues, companies with differentiated formulation technologies are expected to gain opportunities in the market.

Key Players in the Nano Therapy Market

AbbVie Inc.

Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cristal Therapeutics B.V.

CytImmune Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nanobiotix S.A.

Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

NanoVation Therapeutics, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc.

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

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Conclusion

The nano therapy market is expected to experience strong growth as pharmaceutical companies increasingly adopt nanotechnology-based delivery systems for complex therapeutic compounds. Rising cancer prevalence, expanding RNA and gene-editing research, and demand for targeted drug delivery are broadening the applications of nanomedicine.

North America is expected to retain its leading position, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional growth. Continued investment in formulation technologies, specialized manufacturing, and clinical research is expected to support market expansion. Companies developing scalable delivery platforms with improved targeting capabilities are positioned to address emerging opportunities across oncology, cardiovascular care, and other therapeutic areas.

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