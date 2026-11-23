Nano Therapy Market To Reach USD 9.55 Billion By 2031, Driven By Targeted Drug Delivery And RNA Therapeutics
Hyderabad - Nov. 23, 2026 -
Nano Therapy Market Overview
According to Mordor Intelligence, the nano therapy market size is estimated at USD 5.83 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2025, reflecting growing demand for advanced drug delivery technologies that improve therapeutic precision and bioavailability.
The nano therapy industry is expanding as pharmaceutical companies explore nanoparticle-based systems to transport complex medicines to specific tissues and cells. These technologies are increasingly relevant to oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases. The growing development of RNA, mRNA, and gene-editing therapies is further increasing the need for delivery platforms that protect therapeutic payloads and support their transport within the body.
North America held the largest regional share of the nano therapy market in 2025, supported by established pharmaceutical research capabilities and commercial activity in nanomedicine. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising disease burden, research investment, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.
Report Overview:
Nano Therapy Market Trends
Rising Cancer Burden and Demand for Targeted Treatments
The increasing prevalence of cancer is supporting demand for nanotechnology-based therapies. Conventional treatment approaches can expose healthy tissues to therapeutic agents, creating a need for delivery systems that improve drug distribution and treatment precision. Nanoparticles and liposomal formulations can help transport therapeutic compounds and support controlled drug release.
Oncology accounted for the largest application share of the nano therapy market in 2025. Nanotechnology-based formulations are being explored across different cancer types to improve drug solubility, circulation time, and delivery to targeted tissues. Continued pharmaceutical research and the development of advanced oncology treatments are expected to support demand for these therapies.
Growth of RNA, mRNA, and Gene-Editing Therapeutics
The growing development of RNA-based medicines is creating opportunities for specialized nanoparticle delivery systems. RNA and mRNA molecules require protection against degradation and effective transport into target cells. Lipid-based nanoparticles have become important in this area because they can encapsulate nucleic acid payloads and support cellular delivery.
Pharmaceutical companies are also exploring delivery platforms for gene-editing and RNA interference applications. These developments are extending the potential use of nanomedicine beyond established oncology treatments into genetic, metabolic, and neurological conditions. As more therapeutic candidates progress through clinical development, demand for reliable delivery technologies is expected to increase.
Expansion of Targeted and Controlled Drug Delivery
The nano therapy market is increasingly focused on delivery systems designed to improve tissue targeting and control the release of therapeutic compounds. Lipid-based and polymeric nanoparticles are being developed to address limitations associated with conventional drug administration, including poor solubility, rapid degradation, and inadequate tissue exposure.
Research into extrahepatic delivery is also expanding the scope of nanoparticle applications beyond liver-focused treatments. Developers are exploring platforms that can transport therapeutic payloads to cardiovascular, pancreatic, pulmonary, and neurological tissues. These developments could create additional opportunities for nanomedicine across a wider range of disease indications.
Increasing Investment in Nanomedicine Research and Manufacturing
Investment in research and specialized manufacturing is supporting the development of nano therapy products. Pharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations are expanding capabilities in nanoparticle formulation, lipid production, analytical testing, and aseptic fill-finish operations.
These capabilities are important because the manufacturing of nanotechnology-based medicines requires consistent control over particle size, composition, stability, and encapsulation. Partnerships with specialized manufacturing providers can help pharmaceutical developers access the infrastructure required to advance clinical and commercial production. Continued investment in research and manufacturing is expected to support the expansion of the nano therapy industry.
Nano Therapy Market Segmentation
The nano therapy market is segmented by therapy type, application, nanomaterial type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.
By Therapy Type
Nanoparticle-Based Therapy
Liposomal Therapy
Polymeric Nanoparticle Therapy
Nanocrystal Therapy
Other Therapy Types
By Application
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurological Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Regenerative Medicine
Other Applications
By Nanomaterial Type
Lipid-Based Nanoparticles
Polymeric Nanoparticles
Inorganic Nanoparticles
Gold Nanoparticles
Magnetic Nanoparticles
Other Nanomaterial Types
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Oral
Transdermal
Other Routes of Administration
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Nano Therapy Market Competitive Landscape
The nano therapy market is moderately concentrated, with established pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology developers competing through drug delivery platforms, formulation capabilities, and clinical development programs. Companies are focusing on expanding their nanoparticle portfolios and strengthening capabilities in lipid-based, polymeric, and liposomal delivery technologies.
Strategic collaborations and licensing agreements are also supporting market development. Pharmaceutical companies are seeking access to specialized delivery platforms that can be applied across multiple therapeutic areas. Manufacturing capabilities, intellectual property, regulatory compliance, and clinical performance remain important competitive factors. As research expands into new delivery routes and target tissues, companies with differentiated formulation technologies are expected to gain opportunities in the market.
Key Players in the Nano Therapy Market
AbbVie Inc.
Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cristal Therapeutics B.V.
CytImmune Sciences, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Nanobiotix S.A.
Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.
NanoVation Therapeutics, Inc.
Novartis AG
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Sirnaomics, Inc.
Starpharma Holdings Limited
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
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Conclusion
The nano therapy market is expected to experience strong growth as pharmaceutical companies increasingly adopt nanotechnology-based delivery systems for complex therapeutic compounds. Rising cancer prevalence, expanding RNA and gene-editing research, and demand for targeted drug delivery are broadening the applications of nanomedicine.
North America is expected to retain its leading position, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional growth. Continued investment in formulation technologies, specialized manufacturing, and clinical research is expected to support market expansion. Companies developing scalable delivery platforms with improved targeting capabilities are positioned to address emerging opportunities across oncology, cardiovascular care, and other therapeutic areas.
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