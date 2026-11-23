MANHATTAN, NY - November 23, 2026 - When significant life events render an existing divorce settlement unmanageable, New York courts offer pathways to adjust custody, child support, and spousal maintenance arrangements. Manhattan post-divorce modifications attorney Richard Roman Shum of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq ( ) outlines the legal standards and procedures necessary for former spouses seeking to update their court orders to reflect their current reality.

According to Manhattan post-divorce modifications attorney Richard Roman Shum, the foundational requirement for altering most family court orders is demonstrating a substantial change in circumstances since the original judgment was entered. "Life rarely stands still after a divorce is finalized, and courts recognize that changes in income, relocation, or a child's evolving needs may render an existing order unworkable," explains Shum. "New York law provides a mechanism to modify custody, child support, and spousal maintenance orders when these substantial shifts happen."

Manhattan post-divorce modifications attorney Richard Roman Shum emphasizes that the type of order being modified dictates the specific legal standard and the court where the petition must be filed. For instance, child support modifications in New York can be triggered by a substantial change in circumstances, the passage of three years since the last order, or a 15 percent change in either parent's gross income. Conversely, modifying spousal maintenance or child custody involves different thresholds, with custody additionally requiring proof that the proposed change serves the child's best interests under Domestic Relations Law Section 240.

Attorney Shum points out that jurisdictional rules govern whether an individual should file their petition in the New York County Supreme Court or the Family Court. While the Supreme Court handles matters concerning spousal maintenance adjustments and the interpretation of the original divorce judgment, the Family Court generally manages issues related to child support and custody modifications. Preparing a petition for either venue requires comprehensive financial disclosure, including recent pay stubs, W-2 forms, and a mandatory Statement of Net Worth for financial relief.

The firm frequently handles cases involving custodial parents seeking to relocate, which remains a common trigger for post-judgment custody disputes. When assessing relocation requests, New York courts apply specific legal factors to evaluate the motives behind the move, the impact on non-custodial parenting time, and the potential economic or educational benefits for the child.

"Individuals must remember that an existing court order remains fully binding until a judge officially signs a modified order," notes Shum. "Taking matters into one's own hands by unilaterally reducing support payments or withholding parenting time can lead to severe penalties, including non-dischargeable arrears, compensatory time awards, or contempt findings."

To succeed in a modification proceeding, compiling robust documentary evidence from the outset is crucial. "Filing for a modification without concrete, objective proof is a common mistake that often leads to summary dismissal," advises Shum. "Courts require clear documentation, such as tax returns, medical records, or school reports, to substantiate any claims of changed circumstances rather than relying on unsupported assertions."

For those facing shifts in income, employment, or parental responsibilities, contacting a family law attorney may provide critical guidance on navigating the post-divorce modification process. Proper legal review can help ensure that petitions meet stringent evidentiary standards and avoid procedural pitfalls.

About Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq:

Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq is a Manhattan-based law firm dedicated to divorce, custody, child support, and family law matters. Led by attorney Richard Roman Shum, the firm represents clients in New York County Supreme Court and New York County Family Court, handling post-judgment custody modifications, support adjustments, maintenance disputes, and enforcement proceedings. The firm serves clients throughout Manhattan and the greater New York City area. For consultations, call (646) 259-3416.

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