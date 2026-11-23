TOMS RIVER, NJ – November 23, 2026 – Families who establish a Special Needs Trust often do so to secure a loved one's financial future while preserving access to essential government benefits such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). When the trustee tasked with managing that trust fails to fulfill their duties, the consequences can be severe for a beneficiary who depends on the trust for basic well-being. New Jersey special needs trust attorney Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) has released guidance explaining the legal options available to families seeking to remove or take action against a trustee who is not meeting their responsibilities.

According to New Jersey special needs trust attorney Christine Matus, a trustee is not merely a caretaker of funds but a fiduciary held to the highest degree of legal responsibility. This duty demands loyalty, prudence, and impartiality, requiring the trustee to act solely in the beneficiary's best interest while managing assets with care and treating all interested parties fairly. "A Special Needs Trust trustee carries obligations that go far beyond ordinary financial management," Matus explains. "Even minor missteps can jeopardize a beneficiary's eligibility for the very programs the trust was designed to protect."

New Jersey special needs trust attorney Christine Matus notes that trustees of these trusts must navigate a detailed web of regulations. Central to their role is the "supplement, not supplant" doctrine, which requires trust funds to enhance a beneficiary's quality of life through items such as education, therapy, or adaptive equipment, rather than replacing benefits that cover food, shelter, or medical care. A single error in distributions or investments can cause the beneficiary to lose means-tested benefits entirely.

In New Jersey, trustees also face specific compliance obligations set by the Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services (DMAHS). Matus points out that trustees must provide annual accountings to DMAHS and give 45 days' written notice before any individual expenditure over $5,000, any expense that substantially reduces the trust's principal, or total payments over $5,000 in a 12-month period to the same person or entity. "These reporting requirements are black and white," Matus emphasizes. "A failure to file the required accountings or provide advance notice is not simply an indicator of carelessness. It is objective evidence of a breach of a non-discretionary duty."

When informal efforts fail, families may petition the court for removal. Matus explains that the process begins under N.J.S.A. 3B:31-51, which grants the Superior Court of New Jersey the authority to remove a trustee. A petition may be filed by the settlor, a co-trustee, or a beneficiary. The statutory grounds for removal, found in N.J.S.A. 3B:14-21, include failure to account, defiance of court orders, misuse of trust funds, abandonment of duties, incapacity, and failure to cooperate with co-trustees.

Attorney Matus observes that New Jersey courts do not take trustee removal lightly, particularly when the trustee was chosen by the person who created the trust. To succeed, the petitioner must present clear and convincing evidence that the trustee's conduct meets one or more statutory grounds and that continued service would harm the trust or the beneficiary. Some level of disagreement between beneficiaries and trustees is considered normal and does not, by itself, justify removal.

Before pursuing litigation, the firm often explores non-judicial remedies. Matus notes that reviewing the trust document is the essential first step, as the instrument itself may contain provisions governing the removal and replacement of a trustee. New Jersey law also permits a Non-Judicial Settlement Agreement, a binding written contract among all interested parties that can resolve a trustee's resignation and the appointment of a successor without court intervention. In more challenging situations, an attorney may recommend "decanting," a process rooted in the Wiedenmayer v. Johnson case that allows assets to be moved into a new trust, though this remedy is only available when the original document grants absolute discretion.

Should court action become necessary, the formal process begins with filing a Verified Complaint or Petition for Removal in the Chancery Division, Probate Part of the New Jersey Superior Court in the county where the trust is administered. Matus advises that evidence is critical, including the trust document, financial records, proof of a trustee's refusal to account, written correspondence, and, in some cases, expert testimony from an accountant. She adds that while a failing trustee may use trust funds to pay for a legal defense, a court that removes the trustee for a breach of duty has the power to order that trustee to personally repay those fees to the trust.

For families concerned about a trustee who has stopped communicating, missed deadlines, or mismanaged funds, consulting a New Jersey special needs trust lawyer may help protect a loved one's benefits and long-term security. Early legal guidance can clarify available options and preserve important documentation.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group is a New Jersey firm focused on estate planning, special needs planning, and trust administration. Founded by attorney Christine Matus, who brings over 30 years of experience, the firm serves families throughout New Jersey, including Ocean County and the surrounding communities. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

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