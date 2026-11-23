CHICAGO, IL - November 23, 2026 - The Law Firm Accelerator Podcast, hosted by Viktoria Altman of BSPE Legal Marketing, offers legal professionals practical insights into law firm growth, marketing strategies, and effective practice management. In the latest episode, Viktoria interviews Nicholas Abaza, the founding attorney of The Law Office of Nicholas Abaza, a Houston-based firm handling probate, estate, and inheritance disputes. This conversation explores how to choose the right cases and clients, how to manage online advertising, and how artificial intelligence is changing the way clients find lawyers. For more information on these strategies, you can visit BSPE Legal Marketing.

Meet Nicholas Abaza

Nicholas Abaza is a Texas-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in probate, wills, estates, and trusts. He began his career focused on estate planning and estate administration, and his practice gradually evolved into probate litigation. Today, his firm, The Law Office of Nicholas Abaza, handles disputes involving wills, trusts, life insurance, retirement accounts, and inheritance rights, including matters for common-law spouses, stepchildren, and other family members who may have questions about their rights to an estate. The firm has handled large estate disputes, including matters valued at $50 million and $100 million.

Episode Insights

In this episode, Nicholas shares candid lessons from decades in estate litigation and from managing his own law firm's marketing. Highlights include:



Client Compatibility and Case Selection: Nicholas explains why he looks for clients whose goals and expectations align with his approach. He prefers clients with realistic, pragmatic objectives, and notes that estate disputes are civil matters that cannot deliver criminal outcomes.

Negative Keyword Management: Nicholas describes maintaining a short list of target keywords alongside hundreds of negative keywords, which helps keep advertising spend away from unrelated searches such as probation, real estate, evictions, and out-of-state inquiries.

Customized Landing Pages and Conversion Tracking: Viktoria discusses building separate landing pages for each type of client, running A/B tests, and keeping paid traffic apart from website SEO traffic so results can be measured clearly.

Lead Quality Over Volume: The conversation covers why call quality matters more than call volume, why automated campaign types may not suit attorneys with focused practices and limited budgets, and how regular monthly reviews can catch changes in ad performance.

Brand Identity in the Age of AI: Nicholas emphasizes the importance of controlling his own domain, ideas, and name online, while Viktoria explains how consistent information across a website, directories, and social profiles helps AI tools understand who a lawyer is and where the lawyer practices. Long-Term Stability: Nicholas shares his goal of keeping his practice strong and stable so that it could one day become a family legacy for his children, should they choose to pursue law.

Tune In Now

To hear Nicholas Abaza discuss estate disputes, marketing challenges, and long-term firm growth, listen to the full episode of the Law Firm Accelerator Podcast. This episode is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

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