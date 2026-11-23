ROANOKE, VA - November 23, 2026 - Rear-end collisions are among the most frequent crashes on Roanoke roadways, occurring routinely on busy corridors such as I-581, Route 220, and Valley View Boulevard and often leaving victims with injuries and vehicle damage that require financial recovery. Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC ( ) has released guidance explaining how Virginia law determines fault and what compensation injured individuals may pursue after being struck from behind.

According to Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that rear-end collisions account for 28.4 percent of all traffic crashes nationwide, making them the most frequent crash type on American roads. "When another driver strikes a vehicle from behind, Virginia law gives the injured party the right to pursue compensation for medical care and property damage," Fishwick explains. "The firm's goal is to let injured individuals focus on healing while the firm manages the legal process."

Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. notes that most rear-end crashes happen when a driver follows too closely or fails to pay full attention to the road. Tailgating leaves no room to stop when traffic slows, and sudden braking on crowded routes like I-581 can trigger chain-reaction collisions. Distracted driving is another frequent factor, while wet roads on the hills near downtown Roanoke reduce traction and lengthen stopping distances.

Under Virginia Code Section 46.2-816, drivers are legally required not to follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent. Fishwick points out that Virginia common law generally creates a strong inference of negligence against a driver who strikes a preceding vehicle from behind. "The trailing driver is usually presumed at fault, but that presumption is not absolute," he says. "A sudden and unjustified stop by the lead driver, a mechanical failure such as brake or tire failure, or a multi-vehicle chain reaction can shift or divide responsibility."

Attorney Fishwick emphasizes that the lead driver may share responsibility in certain situations, including stopping abruptly without justification, driving with broken brake lights, or reversing into the trailing vehicle. Evidence such as photographs, witness accounts, and vehicle damage patterns can help establish how the collision occurred and who contributed to it.

The firm notes that rear-end collisions produce a wide range of injuries, from soft tissue strains and whiplash to concussions, herniated discs, and fractures. Even a low-speed crash can cause injuries that do not appear until hours or days later, which is why Fishwick advises seeking medical care promptly even when a person feels uninjured at first.

Fishwick & Associates PLC also highlights Virginia's strict contributory negligence rule, which bars an injured person from recovering compensation if they share even slight fault for a crash. "Being assigned as little as one percent of the blame can completely end a claim, regardless of how negligent the other driver was," Fishwick observes. "That is why immediate evidence gathering is so essential. Preserving the police report, photographs, medical records, and witness accounts provides the proof needed to counter arguments that an injured person was partly responsible."

Attorney Fishwick adds that injured victims in Virginia may recover both economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages reimburse tangible losses such as medical bills, lost wages, reduced future earning capacity, and vehicle repair costs, while non-economic damages compensate for pain and suffering, emotional distress, and diminished quality of life. The value of these claims often depends on medical testimony and documentation of how the injury has affected daily life.

Timing is another critical factor. Under Virginia Code Section 8.01-243, an injured person has two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit, and missing this deadline can permanently bar financial recovery. Fishwick advises that evidence fades quickly as witnesses move away, vehicles are repaired, and records become harder to obtain, so gathering proof soon after a collision helps preserve the facts of a claim.

The firm represents injured clients throughout the Roanoke Valley, including Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Franklin County, Bedford County, and Craig County. Fishwick cautions that common missteps, such as accepting early settlements, missing the filing deadline, or posting on social media, can weaken an otherwise valid claim.

For those injured in a rear-end collision, consulting a Roanoke personal injury attorney early may help preserve evidence, protect legal rights, and pursue fair compensation under Virginia law.

About Fishwick & Associates PLC:

Fishwick & Associates PLC is a Roanoke-based law firm representing injured individuals throughout Virginia in personal injury and wrongful death matters, including rear-end and distracted driving collisions. Founded by John P. Fishwick Jr., a Roanoke native and former United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, the firm handles claims on a contingency fee basis and serves clients across the Roanoke Valley from its office at 30 Franklin Road SW, Suite 700. For consultations, call (540) 345-5890.

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