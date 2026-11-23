PLAINVIEW, NY - November 23, 2026 - Trafficking survivors who hold T-1 nonimmigrant status in New York may eventually qualify to become lawful permanent residents through adjustment of status, an important step toward long-term safety and stability. Nassau County T visa immigration attorney Rajat Shankar of Shankar & Associates PC ( ) is providing guidance on the eligibility requirements, documentation, and USCIS process involved in moving from a T visa to a Green Card under 8 U.S.C. § 1255(l).

According to Nassau County T visa immigration attorney Rajat Shankar, one of the central requirements is continuous physical presence in the United States. Principal applicants generally must maintain at least three years of continuous physical presence after their lawful admission as a T-1 nonimmigrant, though they may also qualify once the trafficking investigation or prosecution concludes if the U.S. Attorney General or a designee certifies its completion. "Filing before satisfying the applicable presence requirement, or before obtaining the required certification, can lead to a denial," Shankar explains. "Timing matters, and each survivor's timeline needs careful review before a filing goes out."

Nassau County T visa immigration attorney Rajat Shankar notes that brief travel outside the country does not automatically break continuous physical presence. However, USCIS may consider that presence interrupted if an applicant remains abroad for more than 90 days on a single trip or more than 180 days in the aggregate. These limits do not apply when an absence was necessary to assist an investigation or prosecution and was appropriately certified. Shankar advises clients to keep boarding passes, passport stamps, travel itineraries, and related correspondence to document every departure and return.

A complete Form I-485 packet is essential to avoid delays. Attorney Shankar points out that a principal T-1 adjustment filing typically includes the signed Form I-485, a copy of the T-1 approval notice and Form I-94, passport-style photographs, identity documents, and evidence of continuous physical presence such as leases, employment records, school records, or tax transcripts. Local police clearance records, Form I-693 completed by a USCIS-designated civil surgeon, and, when required, Form I-601 for a waiver of inadmissibility may also be necessary. "A thorough affidavit describing eligibility, supported by consistent documentation, is often the backbone of a strong application," Shankar says.

Applicants must also demonstrate good moral character from the date of lawful admission as a T-1 nonimmigrant until USCIS decides the case. Attorney Shankar emphasizes that an arrest alone does not bar approval, but every arrest or charge should be disclosed and supported by certified court records. When conduct resulted from or was incident to the trafficking, USCIS may waive the resulting good-moral-character bar in qualifying cases.

After a filing is submitted, USCIS issues a Form I-797C receipt notice, schedules a biometrics appointment, and may request additional evidence or an interview before reaching a decision. Not every case requires an interview, but when one is scheduled, applicants have the right to be represented by counsel and to request appropriate accommodations. Shankar notes that reviewing the Form I-485 and supporting documents in advance helps ensure the record is complete and consistent.

Family members with derivative T status may also pursue lawful permanent residence. Eligible relatives can include spouses and children and, in certain circumstances, parents, unmarried siblings under 18, and children of certain derivative beneficiaries. USCIS cannot approve a derivative's application before approving the principal applicant's adjustment, and each family member must file a separate Form I-485 with its own supporting evidence. Derivative applicants do not have to meet the principal's three-year continuous presence or good moral character requirements.

Confidentiality is another important consideration. Under 8 U.S.C. § 1367, government agencies cannot disclose information about T visa applicants to most third parties, and these protections continue after Form I-485 is filed. Attorney Shankar observes that applicants may receive USCIS correspondence at a safe mailing address, such as an attorney's office or the home of a trusted individual, which can be significant for those with ongoing safety concerns.

Many delays stem from avoidable errors rather than eligibility problems, including miscalculating travel limits, omitting police clearance records, submitting statements that conflict with the original Form I-914 without explanation, or missing a Request for Evidence deadline or biometrics appointment. Shankar adds that traveling abroad without advance parole while an application is pending can jeopardize both the case and the continuous presence record.

For trafficking survivors and their families seeking to adjust status, working with an experienced immigration attorney may help address eligibility questions, prepare complete filings, and respond effectively to USCIS requests. Those considering a T visa to Green Card application are encouraged to contact Shankar & Associates PC to discuss their circumstances.

About Shankar & Associates PC:

Shankar & Associates PC is a Plainview, New York immigration law firm serving trafficking survivors and their families throughout Nassau County, Long Island, and nearby communities. Led by attorney Rajat Shankar, who has practiced immigration law in New York since 2013, the firm handles adjustment of status matters, asylum, cancellation of removal, deportation defense, and employment-based immigration. For consultations, call (212) 461-1467.

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