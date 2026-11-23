NEW CASTLE, PA - November 23, 2026 - Motor vehicle collisions can cause lasting psychological harm, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and a severe fear of driving, that continues long after physical injuries improve. New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) is offering guidance on how these conditions develop, how they are diagnosed, and how they may become part of a Pennsylvania personal injury claim when evidence connects the condition to the crash.

According to New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, psychological trauma frequently appears as changes in mood, concentration, and behavior, and can interfere with sleep, work, relationships, and daily responsibilities. "Many survivors are surprised to learn that the emotional consequences of a collision can be just as disabling as the physical ones," Kelly explains. "When the harm is documented and linked to the crash, it can be part of the compensation a person pursues."

New Castle car accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly notes that PTSD is a recognized mental health condition that can develop after exposure to actual or threatened death or serious injury, and a severe car crash can satisfy that trauma requirement. A diagnosis generally requires symptoms across four clusters, including intrusion, avoidance, negative changes in mood or cognition, and heightened reactivity, that last more than one month and interfere with daily functioning. The firm points out that PTSD can also carry a delayed expression when the full diagnostic criteria are not met until at least six months after the trauma.

The firm explains that anxiety after a collision can be part of PTSD or a separate condition, such as generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, or a specific phobia sometimes called vehophobia. Depression can also follow a crash because of the trauma itself, chronic pain, financial strain, loss of independence, or isolation. "These conditions often overlap and share symptoms like sleep problems and difficulty concentrating," Kelly observes. "A complete mental health evaluation helps identify which conditions are present and guides appropriate treatment."

Attorney Kelly emphasizes that documentation is central to a psychological injury claim, because these symptoms are not always visible and insurers may question whether they were preexisting or severe enough to support damages. Medical and mental health records, therapy notes, medication records, testimony from qualified professionals, dated personal journals, and statements from family and coworkers can help establish the condition, its severity, and its connection to the collision. Kelly advises that unexplained gaps in care can give an insurer room to argue that symptoms improved or no longer required treatment.

Kelly also highlights how Pennsylvania's tort options affect these claims. Under a Limited Tort selection, a person may still pursue noneconomic damages such as mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life only if the injury meets the serious injury threshold under 75 Pa.C.S. § 1702 or a statutory exception applies. "A psychological diagnosis by itself does not automatically satisfy the serious injury standard," Kelly points out. "The evidence must show how the condition seriously impaired a body function and how long that impairment lasted." Recognized exceptions can include an at-fault driver convicted of driving under the influence, a driver operating a vehicle registered in another state, or a driver without required financial responsibility.

The firm notes that Pennsylvania does not impose a general statutory cap on noneconomic damages in personal injury claims against private defendants, though different limits and immunity rules can apply when a government entity is involved. In some situations, a person who was not physically struck may still have a claim under the zone of danger rule or the bystander rule, when the legal requirements are met.

Deadlines are another critical consideration. In most Pennsylvania car accident cases, an injured person has two years from the date of the collision to file suit under 42 Pa.C.S. § 5524, and a later diagnosis does not restart that period. A shorter notice period can apply when a government unit is involved, as 42 Pa.C.S. § 5522 requires written notice within six months for many such claims. Kelly cautions that crashes involving a municipal truck, transit bus, school district vehicle, or government employee should be reviewed promptly to determine which notice rules apply.

The firm serves injured people throughout Lawrence County, Allegheny County, and the surrounding Western Pennsylvania region, and can review insurance policies, medical evidence, and filing deadlines to identify which claims and forms of compensation may be available. For those experiencing lasting emotional effects after a collision, consulting a knowledgeable car accident attorney may help connect the diagnosis, the crash, and the claimed losses.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a New Castle, Pennsylvania-based law firm focused on personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation matters. Led by attorneys Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George, the firm represents injured people throughout Lawrence County and the surrounding Pennsylvania counties. The office is located at 315 N Mercer St, New Castle, PA 16101. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

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