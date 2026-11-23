MENAFN - GetNews)"Ningbo Boyikun Precision Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd."BOYIKUN is a China-based manufacturer founded in 2007, specializing in precision metal parts, including Bending Parts, Stainless Steel Fasteners, Stamping Parts, CNC Parts, Milled Parts, Cold Forged Parts, and Precision Turned Parts. The company provides OEM and ODM services and serves global customers in automotive, machinery, and electronics industries.

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA – November 23, 2026 – Ningbo Boyikun Precision Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., operating under the brand BOYIKUN, continues to serve international industrial customers with precision metal components, custom hardware manufacturing, and OEM and ODM production services. Based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, the company manufactures a range of metal products, including Bending Parts, Stainless Steel Fasteners, Stamping Parts, CNC Parts, Milled Parts, Connection Fasteners, Investment Casting, Die-Casting Parts, Cold Forged Parts, and Precision Turned Parts.

As industrial manufacturers and procurement teams increasingly evaluate suppliers based on production capabilities, quality management, customization flexibility, and delivery coordination, BOYIKUN provides manufacturing services for businesses seeking customized metal components and hardware products. Its product portfolio supports purchasing requirements across mechanical engineering, automotive manufacturing, electronics, connection technology, hydraulic and pneumatic equipment, industrial machinery, and other sectors.

The company serves customers in domestic and international markets, supplying precision metal components to businesses ranging from multinational organizations to smaller industrial buyers. Its manufacturing operations combine different metalworking processes and production equipment to accommodate customer drawings, technical specifications, samples, and project-specific requirements.

BOYIKUN Supports International Buyers Seeking a China Bending Parts Manufacturer

Bending Parts are an important category within industrial hardware manufacturing, providing formed metal components for structural assemblies, equipment housings, mounting systems, machinery, and other applications. For purchasing professionals searching for a China Bending Parts manufacturer, the ability to meet dimensional requirements, material specifications, production quantities, and application conditions is an important consideration.

BOYIKUN manufactures stainless steel bending parts, carbon steel bending parts, and aluminum alloy bending parts. These product categories allow buyers to evaluate material options according to the functional and manufacturing requirements of their projects.

As a Bending Parts factory in Ningbo, China, the company provides manufacturing based on customer drawings and samples. Its production capabilities include bending operations alongside other metalworking processes, allowing customers to discuss related component requirements within a single supplier relationship.

For companies looking for a Bending Parts supplier, procurement considerations commonly include material availability, bending accuracy, component geometry, surface requirements, production consistency, and communication during product development. BOYIKUN works with customers during the early stages of an order to understand technical expectations before proceeding with production.

The company also supports OEM Bending Parts and ODM Bending Parts projects. These services are intended for businesses that require customized dimensions, component configurations, and production arrangements rather than relying exclusively on standard catalog products.

International buyers comparing Bending Parts manufacturers, factories, wholesalers, and exporters in China can consider BOYIKUN's combination of bending, stamping, machining, and related precision hardware manufacturing capabilities when evaluating potential suppliers.

Stainless Steel Fasteners and Connection Fasteners for Industrial Applications

Fasteners are essential components in mechanical assemblies, industrial equipment, transportation systems, and numerous other manufacturing applications. Their performance can influence assembly reliability, dimensional compatibility, maintenance requirements, and the overall operation of finished products.

BOYIKUN manufactures fastener-related products and screw connection components for industrial customers. Its product range includes fastener parts, stud bolt parts, and connection fasteners, supporting purchasing requirements for different mechanical and industrial assemblies.

For procurement teams searching for a Stainless Steel Fasteners manufacturer in China, material selection and manufacturing specifications are important starting points. Buyers typically need to identify the required stainless steel grade, thread dimensions, component geometry, mechanical requirements, surface finish, and applicable technical standards before confirming an order.

BOYIKUN's precision hardware manufacturing business includes screw connection parts, fasteners, and stud bolts. These products form part of its broader portfolio of custom metal components and industrial hardware.

The company's manufacturing and customer communication processes support discussions about customized fastener requirements. Buyers can provide drawings, samples, or technical specifications for review and production planning.

Businesses searching for China Stainless Steel Fasteners, OEM Stainless Steel Fasteners, ODM Stainless Steel Fasteners, or a Stainless Steel Fasteners supplier can evaluate the company's manufacturing background and product scope when considering sourcing options.

In addition to individual fastener products, BOYIKUN offers Connection Fasteners for customers requiring components used in mechanical connection and fastening systems. Its product categories include screw connection parts, standard fasteners, and stud bolt parts.

For industrial purchasers, choosing a Connection Fasteners manufacturer involves assessing compatibility with the intended assembly, dimensional accuracy, material properties, and the supplier's ability to maintain production requirements. BOYIKUN's experience in precision metal manufacturing provides a basis for discussing these requirements with customers across different industries.

Stamping Parts Manufacturing for Customized Metal Components

Metal stamping is used in the production of components requiring specific shapes, profiles, and dimensional configurations. Stamping Parts are commonly incorporated into industrial equipment, automotive assemblies, electronic products, furniture hardware, and mechanical structures.

BOYIKUN manufactures stamping parts using different material categories, including spring steel, carbon steel, aluminum alloys, and copper alloys.

These material options provide customers with opportunities to discuss component requirements according to their intended application, operating environment, and manufacturing specifications.

As a Stamping Parts manufacturer, BOYIKUN works with customers requiring custom metal components based on drawings or samples. The company communicates with buyers during the initial stages of product development to clarify the required specifications before starting production.

For businesses searching for a Stamping Parts factory in China, supplier evaluation may involve production equipment, tooling requirements, material selection, inspection procedures, dimensional consistency, and manufacturing experience.

BOYIKUN's broader production infrastructure includes stamping machines, CNC machines, automatic lathe machines, bending machines, and other manufacturing equipment. The company also maintains quality inspection capabilities to support its manufacturing operations.

The company accommodates OEM Stamping Parts and ODM Stamping Parts requirements, providing manufacturing discussions for customers with customized product designs and specific component requirements.

Whether purchasing teams are looking for a China Stamping Parts supplier, a Stamping Parts wholesaler, or a Stamping Parts exporter, understanding the manufacturer's production scope and ability to work with technical documentation is an important part of the sourcing process.

CNC Parts and Milled Parts for Precision Manufacturing

CNC machining is an important manufacturing process for producing metal components with defined dimensions, shapes, and functional features. CNC Parts are used across industrial machinery, automotive systems, electronic equipment, hydraulic components, and precision mechanical assemblies.

BOYIKUN manufactures CNC Parts and precision machined components as part of its wider hardware production business.

Its manufacturing capabilities include CNC machining, automatic turning, Swiss-type machining, and machining center operations. These processes support different component geometries and production requirements.

For buyers searching for a CNC Parts manufacturer in China, important purchasing considerations include machining capability, material compatibility, dimensional tolerances, surface finish, inspection methods, and the supplier's ability to interpret engineering drawings.

BOYIKUN provides custom production according to customer drawings and samples. During the initial communication stage, the company discusses product requirements before confirming manufacturing arrangements.

The company's CNC machining services also complement its Milled Parts production capabilities.

Milled Parts are used in applications where component geometry, machined surfaces, holes, slots, and other specific features must meet defined engineering requirements. BOYIKUN manufactures stainless steel, aluminum, brass, free-cutting steel, and bronze precision turned and milled parts.

These material categories provide options for industrial buyers sourcing customized metal components for different operating conditions.

Businesses searching for a Milled Parts manufacturer, Milled Parts factory, or Milled Parts supplier in China can consider the company's machining equipment and experience in precision component manufacturing.

Its production capabilities are relevant to buyers requiring OEM Milled Parts and ODM Milled Parts, particularly when component dimensions and configurations must correspond to specific product designs.

By combining CNC machining, turning, and milling capabilities, BOYIKUN can discuss multiple machining requirements with customers seeking precision metal components for industrial production.

Cold Forged Parts for Industrial Hardware Requirements

Cold forging is another manufacturing process included in BOYIKUN's production portfolio. Cold Forged Parts are used in various metal hardware and mechanical applications where component geometry and material requirements determine the appropriate production method.

The company manufactures stainless steel cold forged parts, carbon steel cold forged parts, aluminum and aluminum alloy cold forged parts, and copper and copper alloy cold forged parts.

These categories allow customers to discuss different material and component requirements for their projects.

For buyers searching for a Cold Forged Parts manufacturer in China, relevant supplier assessment factors include material selection, component design, manufacturing equipment, production quantities, inspection requirements, and consistency across production batches.

BOYIKUN operates cold forging machines as part of its production equipment portfolio. Its manufacturing activities also include machining, stamping, bending, and fastener production.

This combination of processes is relevant to customers whose projects involve several types of metal components or require coordination between different manufacturing operations.

The company accepts customer drawings and samples as references for customized manufacturing. Buyers can communicate their specifications during the early stages of a project to establish the requirements for production.

BOYIKUN also supports OEM Cold Forged Parts and ODM Cold Forged Parts projects, providing a manufacturing option for industrial customers seeking customized hardware components.

Investment Casting and Die-Casting Parts

Casting is another category within the company's listed product portfolio. Investment Casting and Die-Casting Parts are included among the metal products that BOYIKUN offers to international customers.

Investment Casting is used in manufacturing applications that require specific component shapes and design configurations. Purchasing decisions for investment cast components typically depend on the component drawing, material specification, geometry, dimensional requirements, and intended operating conditions.

BOYIKUN includes Investment Casting within its product range and welcomes customer inquiries concerning customized metal component requirements.

For businesses searching for an Investment Casting manufacturer, Investment Casting factory, or Investment Casting supplier in China, reviewing the supplier's product scope and ability to work from technical documentation is an important step in the purchasing process.

Die-Casting Parts are also included in BOYIKUN's manufacturing portfolio. The company lists die-casting parts among its established product categories alongside precision machining, cold forging, stamping, and bending.

Customers sourcing China Die-Casting Parts may need to assess component design, material requirements, tooling considerations, production quantities, and inspection expectations.

BOYIKUN provides a point of contact for businesses evaluating customized Die-Casting Parts manufacturing requirements. Its OEM and ODM service approach allows buyers to communicate product specifications and discuss possible production arrangements.

For international purchasers comparing Die-Casting Parts manufacturers, wholesalers, exporters, and suppliers, the company offers an additional sourcing option within China's precision hardware manufacturing sector.

Precision Turned Parts for Mechanical and Automotive Industries

Precision Turned Parts are a central category within BOYIKUN's manufacturing operations. These components are used in mechanical engineering, automotive systems, electronics, hydraulic and pneumatic equipment, and other applications requiring machined metal parts.

The company's precision turned parts portfolio includes stainless steel precision turned parts, aluminum precision turned parts, brass precision turned parts, free-cutting steel precision turned parts, and bronze precision turned parts.

It also manufactures combined precision turned and milled components using several of these materials.

BOYIKUN's production equipment includes Swiss machines, CNC machines, automatic lathe machines, machining centers, and manual table lathes.

These manufacturing resources support the company's work with customized metal components and different machining requirements.

For businesses searching for a Precision Turned Parts manufacturer in China, the purchasing process often begins with a review of engineering drawings, materials, dimensional tolerances, surface finish, production quantities, and inspection expectations.

BOYIKUN communicates with customers during the initial stages of an order to understand these requirements and establish the manufacturing specifications.

The company also accepts samples as references for product development and production discussions.

For companies seeking OEM Precision Turned Parts or ODM Precision Turned Parts, the availability of customized manufacturing services is an important consideration when selecting a supplier.

BOYIKUN's experience in turning, milling, CNC machining, and related metalworking operations enables the company to discuss a range of precision component requirements with customers.

Manufacturing Equipment and Production Capabilities

Production equipment plays an important role in determining the range of components a hardware manufacturer can produce. BOYIKUN operates different types of machinery to support its metal component manufacturing activities.

Its production equipment includes:



Swiss machines

CNC machines

Automatic lathe machines

Machining centers

Manual table lathes

Cold forging machines

Bending machines Stamping machines

The company also maintains inspection and measurement equipment for quality-related activities.

Its listed equipment includes coordinate measuring machines (CMM), cutting machines, multifunctional dimension measuring instruments, pneumatic measuring instruments, profilometers, roughness testers, hardness testers, sorting machines, laser marking machines, polishing machines, and other production and inspection equipment.

These resources support the company's manufacturing and quality control activities.

For industrial purchasers, understanding a supplier's equipment is useful when evaluating whether its production processes correspond to the technical requirements of a particular component.

BOYIKUN's range of production equipment reflects its involvement in several metalworking processes rather than a business limited to one individual product category.

The company works with customers to discuss manufacturing requirements and determine the appropriate production arrangements for customized components.

Quality Management and Certification

Quality management is an important consideration for businesses sourcing precision metal components, particularly in industries where component consistency and manufacturing documentation are relevant to product performance.

BOYIKUN states that its quality management system has been certified to IATF 16949:2016. The company also identifies VDA 6.3 and PSCR certification within its quality-related credentials.

Its quality management approach emphasizes Total Quality Management, continuous improvement, error prevention, and customer satisfaction.

The company uses quality control methods and statistical approaches to support the management of manufacturing processes.

These include Statistical Process Control (SPC), Potential Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA), and Control Plans.

BOYIKUN also identifies EN 10240 3.1 certification documentation within its quality-related information.

The company has established a dedicated inspection department and provides QC training for personnel as part of its quality management activities.

For customers evaluating a China precision hardware manufacturer, quality system documentation, inspection equipment, production controls, and communication about quality requirements can all contribute to supplier assessment.

BOYIKUN's quality management activities are intended to support its manufacturing operations and provide customers with a structured approach to product inspection and process improvement.

Specific certification documentation, product inspection requirements, and applicable standards can be discussed during the purchasing and quotation process.

Applications Across Multiple Industrial Sectors

BOYIKUN supplies precision metal components for a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

Its listed application sectors include mechanical engineering, automotive manufacturing, electronics, furniture, connection technology, and fastener technology.

The company also identifies more specialized application areas across several industries.

In sensor applications, BOYIKUN supplies precision stainless steel components used in fluid, pressure, motion, position, and temperature measurement technology.

For pressure instruments, its specialty machined components are intended for pressure switches, pressure transducers, pressure gauges, and vacuum switches.

In hydraulic and pneumatic applications, the company supports manufacturing requirements for flow control valves, directional valves, and pressure control valves.

Its motion control applications include components for motors, such as rotors, shafts, end plates, and drive-end housings.

The company also lists metal face seal fittings and gaskets for semiconductor applications involving ultra-high vacuum and ultra-high purity requirements.

In the automotive sector, its component solutions include parts for fuel line injection systems, support brackets, spacers, fuel line fittings, and other vehicle applications.

For electric vehicle applications, the company identifies terminals and connectors used in ultracapacitors and lithium-ion battery modules.

Other transportation-related application areas include aerospace, heavy vehicles, agricultural machinery, motorsports, and bicycles.

In medical-related applications, BOYIKUN identifies components for dental handpieces, ventilators, surgical robots, and disability mobility products.

Its consumer-sector applications include power tools, drones, commercial appliances, and beauty equipment.

These application categories demonstrate the range of industries in which the company's precision hardware and metal component manufacturing activities are positioned.

The suitability of an individual component for a particular application depends on its engineering specifications, materials, manufacturing requirements, and applicable quality standards.

OEM and ODM Manufacturing Services for Global Buyers

International purchasing teams often need suppliers capable of manufacturing components according to individual product specifications rather than purchasing only standardized products.

OEM and ODM manufacturing arrangements can provide a framework for discussing customized component production.

BOYIKUN offers customized manufacturing services based on customer drawings and samples. Its business model includes communication with customers during the early stages of a project, followed by product confirmation and production arrangements.

The company can manufacture different types of metal products according to customer requirements, including turned parts, milled parts, stamping parts, bending parts, cold forged parts, casting parts, fasteners, and CNC components.

For buyers looking for an OEM metal parts manufacturer in China, the ability to communicate technical requirements before production is an important part of supplier selection.

Customers can provide relevant drawings, samples, material information, and dimensional specifications to support product evaluation and quotation discussions.

BOYIKUN also states that it supports minimum order quantities and offers free trials of new products.

These arrangements may be relevant to customers assessing a new supplier, introducing a customized component, or evaluating a product before proceeding with larger production requirements. Specific minimum quantities and trial arrangements should be confirmed directly with the company.

International Markets and Export Experience

Ningbo Boyikun Precision Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is located in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, and serves both domestic and overseas customers.

The company established its import and export trade department in 2019 as its business demand increased and its commercial activities expanded.

Its products are distributed to international markets, including North America, Western Europe, South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Eastern Asia.

The company's stated market distribution includes Western Europe as its largest regional market, followed by North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Asia.

For international procurement professionals, working with an experienced export-oriented manufacturer involves more than identifying a suitable product. Communication, technical clarification, quotation coordination, quality expectations, and order management are also important elements of the purchasing relationship.

BOYIKUN identifies English-language sales communication as part of its international customer service arrangements.

The company aims to maintain communication with customers throughout the product confirmation and production process, particularly when customized drawings or samples are involved.

A Manufacturing Partner for Customized Precision Hardware Sourcing

The selection of a precision metal components supplier generally involves several factors, including manufacturing processes, material options, quality management, production equipment, customization capabilities, and communication.

BOYIKUN brings several metalworking processes together within its manufacturing portfolio, including CNC machining, turning, milling, cold forging, stamping, bending, casting, and fastener production.

This product and process range allows the company to communicate with buyers across different industries and discuss customized manufacturing requirements.

Businesses searching for a China Bending Parts manufacturer, Stainless Steel Fasteners supplier, Stamping Parts factory, CNC Parts manufacturer, Milled Parts supplier, Connection Fasteners manufacturer, Investment Casting supplier, Die-Casting Parts factory, Cold Forged Parts manufacturer, or Precision Turned Parts exporter can consider BOYIKUN as a potential supplier for their sourcing requirements.

The company welcomes inquiries from industrial manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, engineering businesses, and international purchasing organizations interested in customized metal components.

Product drawings, samples, materials, technical specifications, estimated order quantities, and application information can be provided to support initial discussions.

As a Ningbo-based precision hardware manufacturer, BOYIKUN continues to focus on producing customized metal components and supplying industrial customers in domestic and international markets.

About The Company

Ningbo Boyikun Precision Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (BOYIKUN) is a precision hardware and metal components manufacturer located in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Founded in 2007, the company specializes in customized precision turned parts, milled parts, cold forged parts, stamping parts, bending parts, casting parts, CNC components, and industrial fasteners. Its products serve customers in mechanical engineering, automotive, electronics, hydraulic and pneumatic equipment, and other industrial sectors. The company's mission is to provide customers with reliable metal component manufacturing, quality-focused production, customized services, and long-term international business cooperation.