MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 3:24 am - Bee Moments N Experience provides five event rental services across Manchester and 15 nearby towns within approximately 50 miles. Its rentals include photo booths, LED furniture, inflatable tents, outdoor cinemas and audio-video guest books.

Bee Moments N Experience provides five event rental services across Manchester and 15 nearby towns within approximately 50 miles. Its rentals include photo booths, LED furniture, inflatable tents, outdoor cinemas and audio-video guest books.

Bee Moments N Experience lists its service area and the five rentals it supplies

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (9 November 2026) A host in Warrington, Bolton or Halifax can book the same rentals as a customer in the city. Bee Moments N Experience is a Manchester business. It provides event rental services in Manchester and in locations within about 50 miles of the city. Its service area list names 15 towns.

The 15 towns

The list runs from Warrington, Stockport and Salford to Sale, Rochdale and Oldham. It also names Macclesfield, Keighley, Halifax and Crewe. The last five are Bury, Burnley, Bolton, Blackburn and Wigan. Customers share their venue postcode so the business can confirm availability for the date.

Five rentals

The main services are a Magic Mirror Photo Booth and LED furniture rental. The others are an Inflatable Night Tent, an Outdoor Inflatable Cinema and an Audio Video Guest Book. The business suggests three pairings. One is the mirror booth with the guest book. Another is the night tent with LED furniture. The third is the outdoor cinema with illuminated seating.

The rentals suit weddings and receptions, birthday parties, corporate events, private celebrations, garden parties, community gatherings and festivals.

Outdoor hire depends on the site

The night tent and the outdoor cinema are described as suitable for outdoor settings. Arrangements depend on the available space, ground conditions, setup access, power and weather. For Magic Mirror hire, the business states that it holds public liability insurance. It supplies PAT-tested electrical equipment. It also offers risk assessment support when required. Supplier and safety details are available on request.

How booking works

Booking follows four steps. The customer tells the business about the event, chooses the rentals, confirms the details and enjoys the event. Prices depend on the service, the location, the hire needs and the booking details, so every quote is personal. A quote needs the event date and the venue address or postcode. It also needs the event type, the guest numbers, the rentals wanted and any access or setup details. The business recommends booking early for popular seasonal dates. Bookings stay subject to availability until confirmed.

Key facts

● Based in: Manchester.

● Coverage: Manchester and locations within about 50 miles.

● Named towns: 15.

● Rentals: 5 main services.

● Quote details: date, venue postcode, event type, guest numbers and rentals wanted

About Bee Moments N Experience

Bee Moments N Experience is a Manchester company. It hires out event entertainment and furniture, including photo booth, outdoor cinema and LED event furniture rentals.