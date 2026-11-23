MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 3:36 am - Compare the top 10 safest banks for gold loans in India. Explore gold security, valuation and repayment options.

A gold loan is a convenient borrowing option for individuals who need funds for personal expenses, education, medical emergencies, business requirements or other financial needs. It allows borrowers to access money by pledging their gold jewellery without selling it. However, choosing a reliable bank is important because the jewellery remains with the lender until the loan is repaid.

Before selecting a gold loan, borrowers should consider factors such as secure gold storage, transparent valuation, interest rates, repayment options and clear loan agreements. Here are ten banks to consider when looking for a safe gold loan in India.

1. Federal Bank

Federal Bank is a suitable option for borrowers looking for gold loans with defined valuation and repayment procedures. The bank offers loans against eligible 22-carat gold ornaments for personal, business and agricultural requirements.

Key features include:

Loan Amount: ₹3,000 to ₹150 lakh, subject to eligibility.

Gold Valuation: Purity testing is conducted, and the weight of non-gold items is deducted.

Gold Price: Valuation considers the lower of the preceding 30-day average closing price of 22-carat gold published by IBJA or the previous day's closing price.

Repayment: EMI and lump-sum repayment options, depending on the selected scheme.

Documentation: Identity proof, address proof and a recent photograph for new customers.

Processing: Quick processing with minimal paperwork.

According to Federal Bank's Q4 FY26 credit pricing details dated May 21, 2026, its gold loan interest rates range from 8.50% to 22.90% per annum, with a mean rate of 10.82%.

2. State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India is one of India's largest public sector banks and offers gold loans through its extensive branch network.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold ornaments and bank-sold gold coins.

EMI, bullet repayment and overdraft facilities.

Gold purity and weight verification before loan approval.

Defined processing charges and repayment conditions.

3. Canara Bank

Canara Bank offers gold loans against eligible jewellery to help customers meet personal and financial requirements.

Key features include:

Gold purity and weight assessment.

Loan eligibility based on the value of pledged jewellery.

Scheme-based interest rates and repayment terms.

Branch-based application and assistance.

4. Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda provides loans against eligible gold jewellery through its gold loan schemes.

Key features include:

Gold loans for eligible personal requirements.

Demand loan, EMI and overdraft facilities, depending on the scheme.

Defined eligibility and loan limits.

Availability through authorised branches.

5. HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers gold loans to individuals who need funds against eligible gold jewellery.

Key features include:

Loan eligibility based on gold purity and weight.

Flexible repayment options.

Quick loan processing.

Information about interest rates and applicable charges.

Gold storage arrangements.

6. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank provides gold loans for individuals seeking funds against eligible gold jewellery.

Key features include:

Loan amounts of up to ₹3 crore, subject to applicable conditions.

Gold valuation based on purity and weight.

Flexible repayment options.

Online application facilities.

Information about interest rates and charges.

7. Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India offers gold loan facilities through its public sector banking network.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold ornaments.

Assessment of gold purity and weight.

Scheme-based interest rates.

Repayment conditions based on the selected facility.

Branch-based customer assistance.

8. Indian Bank

Indian Bank provides gold loans to customers who want to use their jewellery as collateral.

Key features include:

Gold jewellery evaluation before loan approval.

Loan amounts based on eligible gold value.

Interest rates depending on the selected scheme.

Defined repayment conditions.

Branch-based application assistance.

9. Axis Bank

Axis Bank offers gold loan services to individuals who prefer private banking services.

Key features include:

Gold purity and weight assessment.

Loan eligibility based on gold valuation.

Scheme-based interest rates and charges.

Structured repayment schedules.

Information about gold loan services through its official website.

10. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Indian Overseas Bank offers loans against eligible gold jewellery for customers with different financial requirements.

Key features include:

Loans against eligible gold ornaments.

Valuation based on purity and weight.

Interest rates depending on the loan scheme.

Defined repayment conditions.

Assistance through authorised branches.

Important Factors to Check Before Choosing a Safe Gold Loan Bank

Before applying for a gold loan, borrowers should evaluate the following factors:

Secure Gold Storage: Understand how the bank stores pledged jewellery and its policies regarding loss or damage.

Transparent Valuation: Check the gold purity testing process, net weight calculation and valuation method.

Interest Rates and Charges: Compare interest rates, processing fees, valuation charges and other applicable costs.

Repayment Options: Check the availability of EMI, bullet repayment, interest servicing and overdraft facilities.

Loan Agreement: Read the loan agreement and Key Facts Statement to understand repayment terms, charges and default conditions.

Jewellery Release and Auction Rules: Understand the jewellery release process and the conditions under which the bank may initiate an auction.

Conclusion

Choosing a safe bank for a gold loan requires careful consideration of jewellery security, transparent valuation, interest rates and repayment facilities. Federal Bank, SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other established banks offer gold loans with different features and conditions.

Borrowers should compare the latest interest rates, charges, loan terms and repayment options before making a decision. Understanding the loan agreement and repaying the amount on time can help borrowers avoid additional costs and ensure the safe release of their pledged jewellery.