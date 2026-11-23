MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 5:29 am - ASSK Amari Way Developers strengthens its presence in Rampura with residential projects focused on quality construction, functional amenities, convenient living, and comfortable homes designed to meet the expectations of modern Dhaka homebuyers.

Dhaka's residential landscape continues to expand as homebuyers explore neighbourhoods that offer convenient access to essential facilities, established communities, and major city connections. Rampura has become a notable residential area, attracting interest from buyers seeking apartments within a well-connected part of the capital. For a leading real estate company in Bangladesh, developing properties in such locations requires a balance of accessibility, functional design, construction quality, and the everyday needs of urban residents.

Building on the residential appeal of the area, ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd. is expanding its presence in Rampura through projects designed to meet the expectations of contemporary homebuyers. Its development in West Rampura reflects the company's focus on bringing together practical apartment layouts, comfortable living spaces, and residential features suited to urban households. By establishing projects in this part of Dhaka, the developer is contributing to the area's growing range of residential options while extending its footprint across key neighbourhoods of the capital.

Rampura's appeal as a residential destination is closely linked to its position within Dhaka's expanding urban landscape. Its established neighbourhoods and connections to surrounding areas make it a consideration for families and professionals looking for a home within the capital. As residential demand continues to evolve, buyers are also paying closer attention to the quality of apartment planning, available amenities, and the overall living environment offered by developments in the area. These factors create opportunities for developers to deliver housing that responds to both location preferences and practical lifestyle requirements.

Beyond location, ASSK Amari Way Developers' projects in Rampura provide facilities within a development that can shape residents' everyday experience. The company incorporates features such as rooftop green gardens, dedicated parking, security provisions, and backup power across its projects. These amenities are intended to make daily routines more convenient while providing homeowners in Rampura with a comfortable and well-equipped living environment.

“Choosing a home is an important decision, and location is only one part of what makes a property suitable for long-term living. We believe that quality construction, functional amenities, and everyday convenience should receive equal attention. Through our developments in Rampura, we aim to offer homeowners a comfortable living experience that reflects these priorities,” said the Chairman and Managing Director of ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd.

With its growing presence in Rampura, ASSK Amari Way Developers continues to extend its residential portfolio across Dhaka. The company remains focused on combining quality construction, functional features, and comfortable living environments to address the expectations of modern homeowners.

Contact Information

ASSK Amari Way Developers Ltd.

House 11/B (1st Floor), Road 130, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh

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