MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 6:22 am - Benefits of company registration and how Online Legal India provides assistance with the incorporation procedure.

Private limited companies are the most common legal entity for businesses because they provide a high level of protection for their owners. Private limited companies must have no fewer than two shareholders and no fewer than two directors. If you are a One-Person Company, an OPC may be better suited, as a single owner can incorporate it. It provides the same protections as a public or private limited company but allows only one person to be both the director and shareholder.

Online Legal India (OLI) assists with registering a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Public Limited Company (PLC), Section 8 company and Nidhi company; their service includes helping the founder compare company types before applying for business registration online.

Each director must provide a PAN card, Aadhaar card, and other photographic identification. In addition, they must provide three passport-size photographs and proof of current address. The registered office must demonstrate that it has its own No Objection Certificate (NOC) and an electricity bill dated within the last two months. Note that proof of a rental or lease agreement may be required if the office is leased.

Filing for company incorporation begins once the founding group pays the initial fee for the filing services and completes all necessary forms electronically. The support team then obtains DSCs and DINs. They will draft the Memorandum and Articles of Association for the new Company and complete the SPICe+ form.

After the ROC verifies the application, the team downloads the COI and sends it to the founders. The same team assists founders with PAN and TAN and offers post-registration compliance services. The whole process runs online, with no government office visits.

'The first step in starting a business is registering your new company, and this will be a one-off process for most founders. Founders do not need to learn how to complete all forms to register their company', states an Online Legal India spokesperson. 'Our team prepares the documentation required and follows up with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), allowing our clients to focus on developing their businesses.'

If you are interested in starting an online process for registering your business, you may visit

About Online Legal India

Online Legal India has assisted over five hundred thousand businesses across India in registering and complying with various regulations. The portal is DPIIT-certified, government-recognised, and ISO-compliant.