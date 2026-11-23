MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 7:07 am - UpgradeX has published a guide explaining how Melbourne households could potentially reduce annual energy costs by combining solar panels, battery storage and heat pump hot water.

MELBOURNE, Victoria – November 23, 2026 – Rising electricity and gas costs are encouraging Melbourne households to review how they generate and use energy at home. A recent guide published by UpgradeX examines how combining solar panels, battery storage and heat pump hot water technology could help families manage their household energy expenses.

The guide, titled“How Melbourne Families Can Save Up to $3,200 a Year with Solar Panels, Battery Storage and Heat Pump Hot Water”, outlines a modelled example involving a Melbourne family of four. The example estimates potential annual savings of approximately $3,200 through a combination of renewable electricity generation, battery storage and a change from gas-powered hot water.

The model uses a 10kW rooftop solar system, a battery with 13.5kWh of usable storage capacity and an energy-efficient heat pump hot water system. It assumes average daily electricity consumption of approximately 24kWh after replacing gas hot water, along with specified electricity usage and solar feed-in rates.

According to the guide, the estimated savings come from several areas. These include using solar electricity directly during the day, storing excess generation for evening consumption, receiving credits for exported electricity and reducing gas hot water expenses. Avoiding daily gas supply charges may also contribute where a household can disconnect its gas connection.

The guide explains that solar panels generate electricity during daylight hours, while a home battery can store surplus energy for later use. A heat pump hot water system uses heat from the surrounding air to warm water and can be scheduled to operate during periods of solar generation, depending on the equipment and household requirements.

However, the publication emphasises that the $3,200 figure is a modelled estimate rather than a guaranteed outcome. Actual savings can vary according to household energy consumption, roof orientation, shading, system performance, electricity tariffs, installation costs and individual property conditions.

The guide also discusses government incentive programs that may be available to eligible Victorian households, including Solar Victoria support, the Australian Government's Cheaper Home Batteries Program and Victorian Energy Upgrades incentives. Program amounts, product requirements and eligibility conditions can change, so households are encouraged to check current government information before making installation decisions.

UpgradeX provides information and energy upgrade solutions for Victorian households, including solar panels, battery storage, heat pump hot water systems and heating and cooling upgrades.

The publication aims to help homeowners understand how different technologies can work together and why reviewing actual electricity and gas bills is an important first step when considering a home energy upgrade.

For further information:

UpgradeX

Phone: 0476 231 777

Email: [email protected]

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