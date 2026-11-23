MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 23, 2026 8:12 am - Cosmaroma's November 2026 specials offer wholesale pricing across 15 Ontario and Quebec stores and online. Save on interior doors, flooring, tiles, wall panels, vanities and bathroom fixtures through November 30, while supplies last.

North York, ON, November 23, 2026 - Cosmaroma has introduced its November monthly specials, running November 1–30, 2026, across all 15 Ontario and Quebec stores and on its website. Aligned with seasonal renovation demand, this sale gives homeowners and contractors direct access to wholesale rates with no trade account required. All featured products are fully stocked for in-store pickup or 24/7 online purchasing.

This month's selection heavily features interior doors. Solid-core styles, including 1- to 5-Panel Shaker, Berkway, and Munroe doors, are $129.99. Hollow-Core Berkway, Munroe, and slab options are $69.99, while the 6-Panel Wood Grain hollow core is $59.99 and the 1-Panel Raised Panel is $29.99. The PorteGuard 90-Minute Fire Rated Steel Slab Door (FRSSD3680) is $279.99.

This promotion also features a broad selection of flooring products tailored to various budgets. Options begin with Floorest 12 mm laminate at $0.99/sq ft, 14 mm waterproof laminate at $1.99/sq ft, 7 mm Vinyl Click at $2.29/sq ft, and 5 mm LooseLay Vinyl at $2.49/sq ft. Additional choices include vinyl-top water-resistant engineered flooring for $2.79/sq ft, Floorest 7 1/2" x 3/4" engineered hardwood (ABCD grades) for $3.99/sq ft, and select lines-such as Banff, Barnwood, and Hickory Dakota-for $4.99/sq ft.

November specials also highlight tiles, wall panels, and bathroom fixtures. Fair View 12" x 24" Antique Grey Matte porcelain is $2.49/sq ft. KIVA Bianco Lumino, KIVA Bianco Venato, and Floorest 8" x 48" wood-look porcelain tiles are $2.99/sq ft. Glossy Floorest tiles are $3.49/sq ft (24" x 48") and $3.99/sq ft (30" x 60"). Acoustic wall panels (Lacewood, Silver Silk, Dusty Grey, Black Oak, Midnight Grey) are $49.99 each. White Tita vanities are $499.99 (30"), $599.99 (36"), and $1,199.99 (72"). A white gloss one-piece dual-flush toilet (T203W) is $179.99, and a 36" x 30" Dureno LED mirror is $149.99.

This direct access to wholesale pricing on in-stock inventory eliminates markups. Sale prices are valid through November 30, 2026, while supplies last (exclusions apply).

About Cosmaroma

Cosmaroma provides homeowners and contractors direct access to wholesale pricing on flooring, trim, moulding, and home improvement products across 15 store locations. Established in 2005, the company offers direct-to-consumer value with robust in-stock inventory.

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Cosmaroma

Phone: (855) 838-5500

Email: [email protected]

Head Office Address: 140 Wendell Ave., Unit 2, North York, ON, M9N 3R2

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