MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP has launched aninto whether certain officers and directors offailed to manage Dollar General in an acceptable manner, breaching their fiduciary duties to Dollar General, and whether Dollar General and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result. Attorney Joseph A. Pettigrew is heading the investigation-



On October 26, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission and 20 state attorney generals filed suit against Dollar General violations of consumer protection statutes. If you own Dollar General common stock, join our investigation on behalf of Dollar General and its shareholders by filling out the form here.



If you own Dollar General common stock and you wish to discuss this investigation-at no cost for you- please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or ....

About this investigation – FAQ:

Q1: What is this ongoing investigation into Dollar General about?

A: According to our investigation, owners of Dollar General common stock have been impacted by massive potential civil liability and reputational damage against Dollar General from systemic violations of consumer protection statutes.

Q2: How does this Scott+Scott investigation work?

A: Joining our investigation is easy and at no cost for you. By filling out the form here, we will let you know your rights as a Dollar General shareholder, and how the process works and what you can expect. If you currently own Dollar General stock, we look forward to hearing from you.

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