Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers Of 7Tabz Brand Products From January 1, 2024 Through October 23, 2026
|YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS IN THIS SETTLEMENT
|DO NOTHING
|If you are a DTC Class Member: you will automatically receive the $100.00 Direct Benefit, and you do not need to submit a Claim Form to receive it. If you are a BMR Class Member: you will receive no payment. Either way, you will give up your right to sue Defendants and the other Released Parties for the Released Claims, and you will be bound by the Settlement.
|N/A
|SUBMIT A CLAIM FORM
|DTC Class Members may claim documented purchases up to an additional $85.00 (total DTC recovery capped at $185.00). BMR Class Members may claim $40.00 on a sworn, affidavit-only basis, plus documented purchases up to an additional $85.00 with Documented Proof of Purchase (maximum $125.00). You can submit a Claim Form online here or by mail.
|Deadline: January 22, 2027
|EXCLUDE YOURSELF
|Excluding yourself is the only option that allows you to bring or maintain your own lawsuit against Defendants for the allegations in the Action. If you exclude yourself or“opt out,” you will receive no payment under the Settlement - including the $100.00 Direct Benefit - and you may not object. You can Opt-Out here.
|Deadline: January 22, 2027
|OBJECT
|You may file a written objection telling the Court why you object to the Settlement, the request for attorneys' fees and costs, or the Service Award. Objecting does not exclude you from the Settlement, and objectors remain eligible for Settlement benefits.
|Deadline: January 22, 2027
|GO TO THE FINAL APPROVAL HEARING
|The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing to consider the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and costs, and the Plaintiff's request for a Service Award. You may, but are not required to, speak at the hearing about an objection you filed. If you intend to speak, you must also submit a“Notice of Intention to Appear.”
|Hearing Date and Time: March 19, 2027 at 1:30 P.M.
When and where will the Court decide whether to approve the settlement?
The Court will hold a hearing on March 19, 2027 at 1:30 P.M. at Department N-27 of Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 to consider whether to approve the Settlement, and to consider a request by the lawyers representing all Settlement Class Members (Lynch Carpenter, LLP) for attorneys' fees and costs of up to $1,000,000, and Plaintiff's request for a Service Award of up to $5,000. Defendants pay those amounts, and all notice and administration costs, separately - none of it reduces your payment. You may ask to appear at the hearing, but you do not have to.
The date and time of this hearing may change without further notice; visit for Settlement updates.
Want More Information?
If you have questions about your rights, visit , call 1-800-233-0578, email ..., or write to 7Tabz Settlement Administrator: c/o RG/2 Claims Administration, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479.
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