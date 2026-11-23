S.C. v. 7Tabz Retail, LLC et al.

In the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego

Case No. 26CU001419N

A state court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

To: All persons in the United States who purchased one or more 7Tabz Products for personal use, and not for resale, during the Class Period (January 1, 2024 through October 23, 2026).

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT PENDING IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO (the“court”),

What is this Class Action Settlement about?

The Class Action was filed against 7Tabz Retail, LLC and 7Tabz Distribution, LLC (“7Tabz” or“Defendants”) by Plaintiff S.C., alleging that Defendants failed to disclose the addiction, dependence, and withdrawal risks associated with their products containing 7-hydroxymitragynine (“7-OH”) or mitragynine pseudoindoxyl sold under the“7Tabz” brand (the“Products”), in violation of California's Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law, and Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and constituting fraudulent omission and unjust enrichment.

Defendants deny any wrongdoing and liability, and both sides disagree on how much, if anything, the Settlement Class could have recovered after trial. No court has decided which side is right. Both sides agreed instead to provide benefits to Settlement Class Members and resolve the case.

Am I a Settlement Class Member?

You are a Settlement Class Member if, between January 1, 2024 and October 23, 2026 (the“Class Period”), you purchased one or more 7Tabz Products in the United States for personal use, and not for resale, and you are not one of the persons excluded from the Settlement Class (Defendants and their officers, directors, members, managers, and employees, and their immediate family members; the judicial officers presiding over the Action and members of their staffs and immediate families; governmental entities; and all persons who submit a timely and valid Request for Exclusion).

What relief does the Settlement provide?

If the Court gives final approval to the Settlement, Settlement Class Members who purchased Products directly from Defendants (“DTC Class Members”) will automatically receive a cash payment of $100.00, with no claim required, and may claim up to an additional $85.00 for documented purchases - either verified against Defendants' records or supported by Documented Proof of Purchase. Settlement Class Members who purchased Products only at retail (“BMR Class Members”) may claim $40.00 on a sworn basis with no proof of purchase required, and up to an additional $85.00 with Documented Proof of Purchase.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you have the following options: