Slabs poured for the final five buildings. Next up: concrete block walls.

Sunrise over the finished homes at Tranquility at Clermont.

Forms are set for the final five buildings at Tranquility. These are the slabs the homes will be built on.

Final phase brings the award-winning resort townhome community to 112 homes, with completion expected in Summer 2027.

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zenodro Homes, a family-owned Central Florida homebuilder, has begun construction on the final five buildings at Tranquility at Clermont. The 20 townhomes in this phase are the last new homes Zenodro will build in the Tranquility community.When complete in Summer 2027, Tranquility will include 112 fee-simple townhomes. The community's homes placed first and second in the multi-family category at the 2024 Parade of Homes Orlando.The final-phase homes are built to the same standard as the rest of the community: concrete block construction with spray foam insulation, and premium finishes included as standard. Every home comes with quartz countertops, European-style cabinetry, Samsung appliances, Moen fixtures and floor-to-ceiling tile. Zenodro does not offer upgrade tiers."Every building at Tranquility has been built the way we'd build our own home, and these last five are no different," said Lusant Ordonez, CEO and co-founder of Zenodro Homes. "Closing out a community is a milestone for our team. We're proud of the neighborhood our owners have built here with us."Tranquility owners pay no CDD fees and no builder fees, face no rental restrictions, and are not required to use a property management company. The community is in Clermont, west of Orlando.Homes in the final phase are available now. The sales office and model center at 17536 Hidden Forest Drive, Clermont, are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at zenodro or by calling 407.907.7414About Zenodro HomesZenodro Homes is a family-owned homebuilder founded by Lusant and Mariher Ordonez, with more than 20 years of experience and 500+ homes built in Florida. The company builds resort, residential and urban communities across Central Florida, guided by the belief that it builds more than homes. Learn more at zenodro. #WhereQualityLives

Jonathan Beach

Zenodro Homes

+1 407-831-4600

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Final Phase of Construction at Tranquility at Clermont News Provided By Zenodro Homes November 23, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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