MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New self-service add-on provides eligible Intrinio Startup customers with access to OPRA-sourced 15-minute-delayed options data via existing APIs.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intrinio, a provider of financial data solutions and APIs, has introduced a self-service add-on that allows eligible Startup customers to access 15-minute delayed options data sourced from the Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA).The new add-on enables customers to request access directly through their Intrinio Account page without contacting sales. The service costs $250 per month, in addition to an existing Startup subscription, and includes a 14-day free trial that begins after OPRA approves access.The delayed options data API provides exchange-reported information for U.S.-listed options, including bid and ask prices, volume, open interest, implied volatility, Greeks, unusual activity, and contract details. Data is available through REST API and WebSocket connections, supporting applications such as options dashboards, financial research platforms, and market monitoring tools.Eligible Startup customers can access the delayed options chain API using their current Intrinio API key. Supported endpoints require the source parameter to be set to delayed, allowing developers to integrate the new feed into existing applications.To activate the add-on, eligible customers submit a request through their Account page and complete two required OPRA licensing forms electronically. Once approved, access is provisioned automatically, and the free trial begins.The add-on is available to current Startup customers who do not already subscribe to delayed or real-time options data. Separate OPRA exchange fees may apply for external display and are billed directly by OPRA.Customers may cancel the add-on independently of their Startup subscription. Monthly billing begins automatically after the trial unless canceled.Additional information about options data API pricing, eligibility, and the options API free trial is available on Intrinio's website.About IntrinioIntrinio is a modern financial data platform that powers fintech innovation and investment platforms around the world. With a focus on affordability, accessibility, and scalability, Intrinio delivers high-quality data via streamlined APIs, integrations, and tools that make working with financial data fast and flexible. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit .

Andrew Carpenter

Intrinio

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Intrinio Introduces Self-Service 15-Minute Delayed Options Data Add-On for Startup Customers News Provided By CadenceSEO November 23, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology



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