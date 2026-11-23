Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Korean band CATCH THE YOUNG played its first UK show on November 22 at The Steel Yard in London, as part of CATCH THE YOUNG 2026 EUROPE TOUR IGNITE EVOLVE. The London date (November 22nd) was the first of five across the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany.The band performed 16 songs across the main set and encore, highlighting both their talents as a band and their individual musical colors, with fans enthusiastically singing along with most of the set list and sharing and amplifying the band's energy. They opened with“Evolve: Prelude,” followed by“The Young Wave,”“Amplify,” and“On My Way to Meet You,” showcasing their core artistry and energy from the very start. The set spanned the band's catalog, including keyboardist and vocalist JUNYONG's solo track“Reperio,” bassist SANI's“28hours,” and“Light On Me (빛이 되어줘),” a track dedicated to the band's fans. CATCH THE YOUNG also performed its recent single“PARANOIA,” which had its first UK performance late in the main set. The performance included covers of Natasha Bedingfield's“Unwritten,” for which the group prepared their own special arrangement, and Queen's“Don't Stop Me Now” and“The Legend.”The London performance was CATCH THE YOUNG's second European appearance this year, following its first at the 2026 K-INDIE ON Festival – No Borders, Just RocK! in Berlin on September 19. Following their successful London show, CATCH THE YOUNG's tour will continue with performances in Manchester (Nov. 24), Birmingham (Nov. 25), Amsterdam (Nov. 27), and Frankfurt (Nov. 29).ABOUT CATCH THE YOUNGCATCH THE YOUNG is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre 'youth pop-rock,' encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band's strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next-generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing new music, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

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CATCH THE YOUNG Kicks Off CATCH THE YOUNG 2026 EUROPE TOUR IGNITE EVOLVE in London News Provided By Helix Publicity November 23, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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