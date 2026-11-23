The Mayor of Palatine Jim Schwantz, Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital President David Rahija, Faith Feeds Mobile Food Pantry Director Brent Gustafson and Partners for Our Communities Executive Director Seth Moland-Kovash cut the new truck's ribbon.

This year, Faith Feeds Food Pantry is the recipient of a CIF Capacity Builder Award from Endeavor Health to transport more fresh, healthy perishable food for its pantry.

Attendees celebrate the purchase of a new refrigerated box truck, made possible by a grant from Endeavor Health's 2026 Community Investment Fund.

With support from Endeavor Health, Faith Feeds Food Pantry purchased a new refrigerated truck to distribute more fresh food in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

- David Rahija, President, Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Feeds Food Pantry, an interfaith response to food insecurity that focuses on Nourishing Our Community One Neighbor at a Time, is proud to announce that its new $130,000 refrigerated truck is now in-use across Palatine, Rolling Meadows and Arlington Heights.

Earlier this year, Faith Feeds Food Pantry received a grant from Endeavor Health 's 2026 Community Investment Fund (CIF). This grant enabled the purchase of a new refrigerated box truck, allowing Faith Feeds to pick up and distribute even more perishables to its clients, bringing healthy food to the most vulnerable residents.

“We appreciate the Mayor of Palatine, Endeavor Health, Partners for Our Communities, faith partners and friends who attended the unveiling of this new truck,” said Adrienne Bolbot, Director of Faith Feeds Food Pantry.“As the holiday season arrives, we are beyond grateful to support even more neighbors in need because of Endeavor's long-standing support of communities, like ours.”

Endeavor Health selected Faith Feeds Food Pantry as one of nine new Capacity Builder recipients and 42 current partners across Chicagoland to collaborate on community health needs related to behavioral health, food and housing insecurity, access to care and careers in healthcare.

“At Endeavor Health, our mission is to help everyone in our communities be their best. That starts with great care in our hospitals and doctors' offices-but it doesn't end there. We know that access to healthy food sources help reduce cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes,” said David Rahija, PT, MPT, MBA, FACHE, President, Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital.“By partnering with Faith Feeds Food Pantry on their mobile pantry, we are helping care for our neighbors at the dinner table so that these same neighbors are less likely to need care in a hospital room or emergency room.”

Removing the transportation barrier for Faith Feeds Food Pantry's clients means bringing food to where they live, strengthening communities by ensuring those most at-risk for hunger have access to healthy, fresh food. Because of this grant, the organization can increase its impact and explore additional avenues for rescue food.

For more information about Faith Feeds Food Pantry and its efforts to Nourish Our Community One Neighbor at a Time, please visit . To learn more about Endeavor Health's Community Investment Fund, visit .

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About Endeavor Health

Endeavor HealthSM is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois' third-largest health system and third-largest medical group, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.1 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 28,300 team members, including more than 1,900 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across more than 300 ambulatory locations and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville). For more information, visit .

About Faith Feeds Food Pantry

Serving more than 1,400 families monthly, Faith Feeds Food Pantry is an interfaith response to food insecurity, located in Palatine, Illinois, and concentrates on Nourishing Our Community One Neighbor at a Time. Faith Feeds serves Cook Country's Northwest Suburbs. Faith Feeds is volunteer-driven, supported by more than 1,500 volunteer hours monthly, donated by more than 400 individuals. For information about Faith Feeds and how you can get involved, visit .

Ashley Richardson

Faith Feeds Food Pantry

+1 773-787-3067

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Faith Feeds Food Pantry Debuted $130,000 Refrigerated Truck to Distribute Fresh Food to Families Facing Food Insecurity News Provided By Faith Feeds Food Pantry November 23, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Politics



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