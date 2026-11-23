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As families gather for Thanksgiving, the Marshall treatment center explains when drinking may signal alcohol use disorder and how medical detox can help.

MARSHALL, MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Missouri families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, Batlin Recovery Center is encouraging residents to pay attention to how a loved one is drinking and to know when that drinking may call for professional help. From its campus in Marshall, the center provides medically supervised detox and residential addiction treatment in Missouri for adults from across the state.For many households, the holiday is one of the few times each year that relatives spend several days together. That time can make changes in a loved one's drinking easier to notice. Batlin Recovery Center points to several warning signs of alcohol use disorder: needing more alcohol to feel the same effect, drinking to sleep or calm down, promising to cut back and then drinking again, hiding or minimizing alcohol use, and feeling withdrawal symptoms when trying to stop.The holiday weekend also carries risk on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 868 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period from 2019 to 2023. In Missouri, the State Highway Patrol reported 87 arrests for driving while intoxicated during its 2025 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, based on preliminary figures.For people who drink heavily or daily, stopping suddenly can be dangerous, and Batlin Recovery Center advises against trying to quit alone at home when withdrawal is a concern. The center's medical detox program in Marshall provides 24/7 nursing care and monitoring to help people stabilize safely. Once stable, many people continue into residential treatment, where therapy, group support, and daily routines help rebuild sleep, nutrition, and coping skills.For families comparing alcohol treatment centers in Missouri, Batlin Recovery Center treats alcohol use disorder as a medical and emotional condition rather than a moral failure. Its alcohol program focuses on withdrawal safety, cravings and triggers, relapse prevention, and repairing strained relationships. For people whose drinking overlaps with anxiety, depression, or trauma, the center provides dual diagnosis care that addresses both at the same time. Because alcohol use often occurs alongside other substances, the center also offers drug addiction treatment in Missouri for opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription drugs, and marijuana.Family members who are worried about someone often do not know how to start the conversation. The center's guidance for families recommends choosing a calm moment when the person is sober, describing specific concerns rather than making accusations, listening without interrupting, and offering to make the first call together.Admissions coordinators at Batlin Recovery Center can answer questions, verify insurance coverage, and help individuals and families understand which level of care fits their situation. To speak with the admissions team, call (660) 217-1665 or visit batlinrecoverycenter.

Brad Bentley

Batlin Recovery Center

+1 660-202-8818

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Batlin Recovery Center Shares Holiday Drinking Warning Signs for Missouri Families News Provided By MGMT Digital November 23, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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