Horton HD-Storm

Won-Door FireGuard

Horton Automatics and Won-Door, two brands in Door Services Corporation's family, won 2026 FacilitiesNet Vision Awards for Life Safety and Security.

- Elias Campos, Vice President of Marketing for Horton AutomaticsHATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the Horton Pedestrian Access Solutions family of brands, Door Services Corporation is proud to recognize two 2026 FacilitiesNet Vision Award winners: Horton Automatics HD-StormTM Commercial Door Series and Won-Door FireGuardTM Slim Fire-Rated Accordion Folding Door. Both products were honored in the Life Safety and Security category.Now in its eighth year, the FacilitiesNet Vision Award program recognized 60 products and systems from 50 manufacturers this year, selected from more than 170 submissions across the facilities management industry. Horton's HD-StormTM Automatic Commercial Door Series earned its win for standing up to severe weather threats, making it well suited to gulf coast locations and hurricane impact zones. Won-Door FireGuardTM Slim Fire-Rated Accordion Folding Door was recognized for fire-rated opening protection that keeps buildings compliant without sacrificing usable floor space, an alternative to traditional fire-rated swing doors.Products Door Services Corporation Installs and Services Every DayAs part of the same family of brands as Horton Automatics and Won-Door, Door Services Corporation brings together factory-trained expertise, proprietary parts access, and certified maintenance capabilities. That means both award-winning systems are already part of what Door Services Corporation installs, services, and maintains (blog URL once published) for facility managers and building owners throughout its service areas."Having both Horton and Won-Door recognized in the Life Safety and Security category is especially meaningful because it reflects the breadth of solutions we bring to the market," said Elias Campos, Vice President of Marketing for Horton Automatics. "While these products address different challenges, they share a common purpose: helping create safer, more resilient buildings. This recognition reinforces our commitment to advancing innovation in door automation, fire protection and life safety while providing architects, specifiers, construction firms and building owners with solutions that help them meet complex safety, performance and design objectives."While automatic doors and fire-rated folding doors address different operational needs, they share a common purpose: helping facilities protect people and maintain safe building environments. Together, Horton and Won-Door solutions support both objectives, while Door Services Corporation provides a single source for installation, service, inspection, and long-term support._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ABOUT DOOR SERVICES CORPORATIONYour expert partner for pedestrian door service and installation, our company was built on quality products and long-term customer partnerships. We are a member of the American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers. Our AAADM certified technicians have over 50 years of product knowledge. We service and repair all doors and windows models of all automatic door manufacturers.24/7 emergency service is available to meet your after hour needs in designated coverage areas:Advanced Door Service - Eastern Pennsylvania, Baltimore, DC, Virginia and Northern GeorgiaAdvanced Door Automation - North Carolina and east to the coastal regionsKeystone Automatic Door Enterprises - Northern PennsylvaniaAllegheny Door Enterprises - Western Pennsylvania and West VirginiaAutomatic Door Enterprises - Eastern PennsylvaniaEastern Door Service - New JerseyDel-Mar Door Service - DelawareDoor Controls – LouisianaDoor Control, Inc – Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Northeast New YorkDoor Concepts, Inc – Rhode Island, Eastern Massachusetts and ConnecticutTexas Access Controls - Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas areasPasco Doors – Southern CaliforniaYour Automatic Door Company - IndianaHorton Automatics of Ontario - Ottawa Valley and Southern Ontario, Canada

Krista Rivers

Door Services Corporation

+1 215-361-3331

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Door Services Highlights Horton and Won-Door's 2026 FacilitiesNet Vision Award Wins News Provided By Mawazo Marketing November 23, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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