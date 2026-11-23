Announcing the Venice Talent Lab

New research partnership to advance Talent Economics, studying how exceptional talent is identified, developed, and contributes to innovation and growth.

VENICE, ITALY, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ca' Foscari University of Venice, a leading European research institution, and the Global Talent Fund (GTF), an organization dedicated to enabling exceptional talent, today announced the launch of the Venice Talent Lab – From People to Innovation. This new research initiative is dedicated to understanding how talented individuals drive innovation. The Lab will advance research on how exceptional talent is identified, developed, and allocated, and how it contributes to scientific discovery, innovation, and economic growth - the emerging field of Talent Economics.GTF already partners with leading universities to provide scholarships for exceptional young talent. The Venice Talent Lab marks its first university-based research partnership, combining Ca' Foscari's strengths in economic research with GTF's expertise in identifying, nurturing, and studying exceptional talent.The Lab will establish a research team at Ca' Foscari, including postdoctoral researchers and research analysts. It will bring together researchers from different fields of economics, host visiting scholars, seminars, and workshops, and organize international summer schools to foster scientific exchange and help train the next generation of researchers in Talent Economics.The Venice Talent Lab will be led by Fabio Michelucci, Professor of Economics at Ca' Foscari, as Research Director, with Agar Brugiavini, Professor of Economics at Ca' Foscari, serving as Academic Advisor. The Lab will work closely with Ruchir Agarwal and Patrick Gaule, Co-founders of the Global Talent Fund.“Some of the greatest advances in science and technology have come from a remarkably small number of exceptional individuals. The Venice Talent Lab will advance our understanding of talent, and how countries can find, nurture, and empower more exceptional individuals,” said Ruchir Agarwal and Patrick Gaule.“Ca' Foscari is a leading institution for economics research, and we are excited to launch our first research partnership here.”“Understanding how talent develops, and how it contributes to innovation and economic progress, is one of the most important questions in economics,” said Marco Sgarbi, Rector of Ca' Foscari University of Venice.“The Venice Talent Lab will bring new researchers and perspectives to this emerging field, build on Venice's tradition of excellence in economics research, and help strengthen Italy's research and innovation ecosystem.”About the Global Talent FundThe Global Talent Fund (GTF) helps top math and science students from around the world realize their full potential. Our research and programs aim to expand human ingenuity to solve the defining challenges of our time.Founded in 2023, GTF supports exceptional young talent through scholarships at leading universities, math and science Olympiad programs, and research on the economics of talent.About Ca' Foscari University of VeniceFounded in 1868 as Italy's first business school and the second in Europe, Ca' Foscari has grown into a world-class public research university.Today, it brings together centuries-old academic tradition with international scholarship across economics, modern languages, the humanities, and sciences. Its Department of Economics is among the world's best in the QS World University Rankings and has been recognized as a Department of Excellence by the Italian Ministry of University and Research.Media inquiries:Global Talent Fund:...Ca' Foscari University of Venice - Media Relations Unit:...

Harry Kruglik

Global Talent Fund

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Global Talent Fund and Ca' Foscari University of Venice announce new Venice Talent Lab News Provided By Global Talent Fund November 23, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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