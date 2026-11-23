Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) receives encouraging FDA feedback on PH-762's development program, supporting preparations for a randomized Phase 2b trial targeting skin cancer in Q1 2027.

Phio Pharmaceuticals advances its PH-762 immunotherapy program following FDA Type C meeting feedback, building on previously reported 65% overall pathologic response and 45% complete response rates among evaluable cSCC patients.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

- Robert Bitterman, President and CEO, Phio PharmaceuticalsKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today announced significant progress in the development of its lead clinical-stage immunotherapy candidate, PH-762. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) written feedback was received in response to Phio's Type C meeting request seeking guidance regarding the Phase 2b development program and future registration pathway.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:The FDA indicated that the Company's overall non-clinical package appears reasonable to support a future marketing application, subject to final review. The FDA accepted Phio's proposed weight-of-evidence approach for reproductive risk assessment and provided feedback that local tumor activity can be considered a primary efficacy driver. The FDA also provided recommendations to enhance the Company's clinical pharmacology to support continued development.The Company believes this feedback may reduce the need for additional nonclinical studies prior to filing a New Drug Application (NDA) for PH-762.The Company's planned randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study remains focused on evaluating PH-762 as a neoadjuvant treatment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), building upon previously reported clinical results that demonstrated a 65% overall pathologic response rate and a 45% pathologic complete response rate among evaluable cSCC patients treated with PH-762. The Company remains on track to initiate a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2b study in the first quarter of 2027.“We believe this FDA interaction represents an important step in the advancement of the PH-762 program and provides valuable guidance as we prepare for our planned Phase 2b study,” said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals.“Importantly, the FDA characterized our overall nonclinical package as appearing reasonable to support a future marketing application and indicated that our proposed genetic toxicity strategy appears sufficient. We believe these responses provide a clear framework for advancing PH-762 while further strengthening the clinical, pharmacologic, and regulatory foundation of the program. We are focused on incorporating FDA feedback into our development strategy and advancing our planned randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial.”About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website, .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“intends,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“indicates,”“plans,”“expects,”“suggests,”“may,”“would,”“should,”“potential,”“designed to,”“will,”“ongoing,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“could” and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements, which include statements, among other things, regarding the possibility that our INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology will make the body's immune cells more effective in killing cancer cells, our expectations with respect to the FDA's guidance regarding the written responses to our Type C meeting request, including that key components of our non-clinical and clinical pharmacology study appear reasonable to support continued development and a future marketing application, subject to final review, our belief that the FDA's feedback may reduce the need for additional nonclinical studies prior to filing a potential NDA for PH-762, and our expectation that a Phase 2b study will be initiated in the first quarter of 2027, are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of future FDA interactions on the development of our product candidates; the impact to our business and operations by inflationary pressures; recession fears; the development of our product candidates, results from our nonclinical, preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption“Risk Factors” and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:...Corporate AffairsTo learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitMedia Contact:

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Phio (NASDAQ: PHIO) receives FDA guidance supporting PH-762; Phase 2b on track for Q1 2027

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Phio Receives FDA Guidance Supporting PH-762 Advancement; On Track for Randomized Phase 2b Study in Q1 2027 News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 23, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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