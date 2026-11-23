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[Fictional] Kestrel Bio's SOC2 Readiness Assessment mid engagement

[Fictional] Vendor Risk Assessment for Reliance Labs with potential financial losses due to findings

Independent vCISOs and fractional CISOs run six engagements on vCISO Lite's own services and deliver outcomes their clients can verify

- Yolonda SmithATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATLANTA, November 24, 2026 – vCISO Lite today launched vCISO Lite for Consultants for independent vCISOs, fractional CISOs and small advisory practices. Inside each engagement, the vCISO Lite service that does the work, whether red team testing, compliance grading, vendor analysis, risk quantification or policy drafting, runs it against the client's own systems. The consultant sees what the service found, the evidence behind it, the client policy it breaks and the date it puts at risk, then makes the call in place. The deliverable is the service's own report, and anyone the client shares it with can check where every finding came from. Charter practitioners can start today at vcisolite.For most independent practitioners, the hours go to assembly rather than judgment. Evidence is requested by email and pasted into spreadsheets. Findings are mapped to policy by hand. Reports are rebuilt from the last one. The consultant's expertise gets maybe a third of the engagement."We're taking the underlying services which enable vCISO Lite and providing them programmatically for consultants to make it easier, faster and more consistent to complete an engagement," said Yolonda Smith, founder of vCISO Lite. "Our expectation is that this will lead to greater client retention, practice growth and increased profitability per consultant."Six primary services:- Red team. Tests run against targets the client has verified, in staging or production. Each failure arrives with its request and response, the client policy clause it breaks, with the MITRE ATT&CK technique where no clause applies, and the hosts it affects. The retest is included.- Audit readiness. Each requirement of SOC 2, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI DSS, HIPAA, NIST CSF, ISO42001 and dozens of others are graded from evidence read directly from the client's systems. The consultant confirms each grade, accepts it with noted gaps, or attests. An auditor can be invited as a read-only guest.- Vendor review. Vendor answers are analyzed against the client's own policies, and violations are cited by clause. The consultant records a go, conditional or no-go decision for each vendor.- Risk assessment. The client's loss scenarios are priced and compared with a tolerance computed from its business. The consultant records whether each risk is mitigated, accepted, transferred or avoided.- Policy Generation. Policies are drafted clause by clause. Missing facts stay visible instead of being made up, and the client approves each revision.- Questionnaire response. A customer's security questionnaire is drafted from the client's evidence and written back into the customer's own workbook.Proof built inEvery record shows where it came from: collected by a service, provided by the client, provided by the consultant, or the consultant's own judgment. Records are sealed when they are written. While the work is underway, the client's portal shows what they granted and every read a service made under it. After delivery, an auditor, board or acquirer can verify the report without an account and without the consultant.Pricing and availabilityPrices are published and there is no sales call. Solo is $149 a month plus $500 per engagement, Practice is $299 a month plus $750, and Boutique is $599 a month plus $1,000. Sending a scope is free. The engagement fee is charged when the client countersigns. Every service is available at every tier, and the client owns its data. Consultant Certification, a four-level track with a badge for each service, is included and starts in a sandbox practice before the first client engagement. vCISO Lite for Consultants opens today to charter practitioners at vcisolite, with general availability to follow.About vCISO LitevCISO Lite is a compliance and cyber risk platform for growing companies that don't have a full-time CISO, for the consultants who advise them, and for the audit firms that assess them. It was founded by Yolonda Smith, a cybersecurity leader with more than 20 years of experience building security programs from zero to IPO, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at vcisolite.Media ContactYolonda Smith, Founder...###

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vCISO Lite Launches vCISO Lite for Consultants: The Services Do the Work, the Consultant Makes the Call News Provided By vCISO Lite November 23, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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