A plain-language look at the 1975 federal law that sets the rules for written warranties on cars and other consumer goods

- Steven Nassi - Founder and Managing Partner of Rockpoint Law Group MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RockPoint Law P.C., a consumer law firm, today released an explainer on the federal warranty law signed in January 1975. Many car owners assume the law forces manufacturers to offer a warranty, or that it covers every defect. It does neither.What the Federal Law CoversThe Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act applies to written warranties on consumer products, defined in 15 U.S.C. § 2301 as tangible personal property normally used for personal, family, or household purposes, including cars, motorcycles and RVs. No company is required to give a written warranty. Once it does, the federal rules apply. Oral promises fall outside the Act, and so do warranties on services alone, according to the Federal Trade Commission's Businessperson's Guide to Federal Warranty Law.Full and Limited WarrantiesA written warranty on a product costing more than $10 must be labeled "full" or "limited." Under a full warranty, the company has to fix a defect within a reasonable time and without charge, and if the product still fails after a reasonable number of attempts, the owner may elect a refund or a replacement (15 U.S.C. § 2304). A full warranty protects every owner during its term, not just the first buyer, and the company cannot demand more than notice of the defect as a condition of repair unless it shows the added duty is reasonable. A limited warranty can cover less, but it has to say so.Disclosure RulesFor products over $15, FTC rules require the terms in one document, in plain language, stating what is covered, how long coverage lasts and how to get service (16 C.F.R. § 701.3). Sellers must make the terms available before the sale. Since the 2015 amendment, a manufacturer can meet that duty by posting the terms on its website, if the product or packaging says where to find them and gives a non-internet way to get them (15 U.S.C. § 2302(b)(4)).Aftermarket Parts and Independent RepairUnder 15 U.S.C. § 2302(c), a company cannot tie coverage to a brand-name part or service unless it provides that part or service free or the FTC grants a waiver. An oil change at an independent garage does not, by itself, void a new-car warranty, though a manufacturer can still deny a claim if it shows the outside work caused the damage. In October 2022, the FTC announced a final order barring Harley-Davidson from telling riders that third-party parts or independent shops would void their warranties.Implied Warranties and Used CarsThe Act also limits disclaimers of implied warranties, the baseline warranty that the state law reads into a sale, which generally require that the product be fit for ordinary use. A seller that gives a written warranty, or enters into a service contract at the sale or within 90 days thereafter, cannot disclaim them (15 U.S.C. § 2308). A limited warranty may shorten them to a different term if the limit is conscionable and stated prominently; a full warranty may not shorten the coverage. On used-car lots, that binds any dealer adding its own warranty or service contract, and a car still under its factory or certified pre-owned coverage carries a written warranty the federal law can reach. RockPoint's guide to used car lemon law explains how those warranties fit with state rules.Enforcing a WarrantySection 2310(d) lets a consumer sue over a breach of a written or implied warranty or service contract in state court, or in federal court if each individual claim is at least $25, the total in controversy reaches $50,000 excluding interest and costs, and any class action has at least 100 named plaintiffs. A consumer who prevails may recover costs and attorney fees, unless the court finds a fee award inappropriate. Only the company that made a written warranty can be sued (§ 2310(f)). The company first gets a reasonable chance to fix the problem. If the warranty requires it, the buyer may also need to use an informal dispute program meeting FTC standards, which must decide within 40 days (16 C.F.R. § 703.5).Federal and State Law TogetherThe federal warranty law works alongside state lemon laws. Section 2311(b) says the Act does not restrict any right or remedy under state law. State statutes differ on mileage caps, repair-attempt thresholds and covered vehicles, and the federal law can sometimes reach a claim a state statute cannot, such as a used vehicle sold with a written warranty. RockPoint's state-level explainer, How Does the Lemon Law Work, covers repair attempts, buybacks and replacements.About RockPoint Law P.C.RockPoint Law P.C. is a consumer law firm focused on lemon law and vehicle warranty disputes, with offices in Dallas, Miami, Newark, Manhasset, N.Y., and Philadelphia. Its attorneys practice only in the jurisdictions where they are licensed or otherwise authorized.

Steven Nassi

Easy Lemon

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RockPoint Law Explains What the Federal Warranty Act Covers, and What It Doesn't News Provided By GLP Marketing Corp November 23, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Manufacturing



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