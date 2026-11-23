Popcode's 5x7 photo Christmas cards. Point a phone at the photo on the front and the family's video plays, with no app and no QR code.

Point a phone at the family photo on the card and the video plays. From $1.39 a card with envelopes, plus photo books, calendars and ornaments that play.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Popcode today launched photo Christmas and holiday cards that play a video when someone points a phone at them. The family photo on the front of the card is what the phone recognizes, so there is no QR code to scan and no app to download. The person who receives the card opens the short popcode address printed on it in their phone's web browser, on iPhone or Android, and the video plays.Senders design the card on popcode, or upload a card they designed themselves, and choose what it plays: a video from their phone, a montage of the year's photos set to music, or a voice message. Popcode prints the cards and ships them with envelopes. Recipients can leave a note for the family after watching, and the sender can change the video at any time, even after the cards are in the mail.The cards join a range of holiday gifts built the same way. Families can make a photo book of the year where every picture plays its own clip, a 2027 wall calendar that plays a new video each month, a ceramic ornament that plays a first Christmas or a grandparent's voice, and photo mugs, framed prints and board books for little ones. Each one is designed on popcode, printed and shipped by Popcode, and plays in the phone's browser for whoever receives it, with no app needed.Popcode also works with the photos and albums families already have. Any printed photo can be linked to a video or a voice recording, so a grandmother can narrate her wedding album page by page, or a grandfather can tell the story behind an old snapshot in his own voice. Point a phone at the original photo and the story plays, preserving family history alongside the pictures it belongs to. The first five are free."Every year people send a photo of the kids that everyone looks at for two seconds," said Curt Middleton, founder of Popcode. "We wanted the card to do what the photo can't: let Grandma hear them laugh. And it had to be simple enough that nobody needs an app or a QR code to see it."Key facts- Flat 5x7 photo cards for Christmas, the holidays and the New Year, plus baby announcements and save-the-dates; square or rounded corners- 10 cards for $19, 30 for $49, 50 for $75, 100 for $139 (from $1.39 a card), envelopes included; shipping added at checkout- Use one of Popcode's designs or upload your own finished design- Plays a video, a photo montage with music, or a voice recording; works in the phone's browser on iPhone and Android- Each Popcode is hosted for five years, with a reminder before it ends- Also available as gifts that play: layflat photo books, 2027 wall calendars, ceramic ornaments, photo mugs, framed prints and 6x6 board books- Works with photos and albums people already own: link a video or voice recording to any printed photo; the first five are free, then packs of 25 ($29) or 100 ($99)About PopcodePopcode (popcode) makes printed images play: photos, paintings, illustrations and other artwork. Customers design photo books, calendars, cards, ornaments and prints on popcode, or use pictures they already have, and link a video or voice recording to any of them; pointing a phone at the printed image plays it, with no app and no QR codes. Popcode is based in New Rochelle, New York, and ships across the United States.

Curt Middleton

Popcode

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Popcode Launches Christmas Cards That Play a Video, With No App or QR Code News Provided By Popcode, Inc. November 23, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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