The all-new V25 joins iCAUR's growing UAE line-up, featuring classic SUV styling and advanced technology. Powered by range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) technology, the V25 offers up to 150 km of pure electric driving range. The new SUV features a spacious five-seat cabin, advanced connectivity and an available all-wheel-drive system delivering up to 449 HP of power.

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: iCAUR, the new-energy vehicle brand developed by Chery Group, has officially launched the all-new V25 in the UAE, adding a new model to its growing line-up of hybrid and electric vehicles. The V25 brings classic SUV design together with modern electric driving technology, offering the comfort and performance needed for daily commutes and longer journeys. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The introduction of the V25 follows the launch of the V27 earlier this year, further strengthening iCAUR's presence in the UAE market.

Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Chery International Middle East region, said:“The UAE is an important market for iCAUR, and we are pleased to introduce the all new V25 as we continue to expand our presence across the country. With the new model, our focus is on offering customers the design, technology and performance they expect, supported by a growing network of showrooms and service centres.”

The V25 features a classic SUV design, with an upright profile, squared wheel arches and clean body lines. Its round LED headlights give the front a recognisable look, while the externally mounted spare wheel and side-opening tailgate draw on traditional off-road design. Modern detailing completes the exterior design.

Measuring 4,756 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,850 mm in height, the V25 has a 2,820 mm wheelbase and a spacious five-seat cabin. Fixed side steps and illuminated door handles add convenience for drivers and passengers.

The V25 uses iCAUR's range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) technology, with electric motors powering the wheels and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine generating electricity when needed. This allows drivers to enjoy the smooth, responsive performance of an electric vehicle while travelling longer distances without relying solely on battery power.

With three trims available in the UAE market, the V25 offers a pure electric driving range of up to 150 km, making it suitable for daily commutes and city driving. Its battery capacity reaches up to 34.317 kWh, and DC fast charging lets it recharge from 20% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

The V25 is also available with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, delivering up to 449 HP of power and 505 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 6.5 seconds, while independent rear suspension, electric power steering and electronic stability systems help maintain handling and control across different driving conditions.

Passenger comfort is equally important in the V25, with electrically adjustable front seats and available heating, ventilation and driver-seat memory. Dual-zone climate control allows occupants to set their preferred temperature, while a PM2.5 air filtration system and acoustic glazing help keep the cabin comfortable and quiet throughout the journey.

The cabin also features an available panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting, while the fold-flat rear seats provide additional space for luggage and larger items. A 12V power outlet in the luggage compartment adds further convenience when travelling.

For connectivity and entertainment, the V25 features a 15.4-inch central touchscreen and an eight-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow drivers to connect their smartphones, while an offline voice assistant with Arabic-language support provides access to selected vehicle functions without an internet connection.

Depending on the variant, customers can also enjoy a 50W wireless smartphone charger and a sound system with up to 15 speakers.

For added safety, the V25 offers a range of driver assistance features, including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assistance and driver attention monitoring. Depending on the variant, the SUV also features blind-spot detection, lane change assistance, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning, alongside a 540-degree surround-view camera system to assist with parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.

The V25 will be available in three variants: Comfort, Premium and Flagship, each offering different powertrain configurations, technology and comfort features. Customers can also choose from five exterior colours: green, silver, grey, white and black.

The V25 will be supported by iCAUR's growing network of showrooms and service centres across the UAE. The brand has already opened its flagship showroom at Dubai's Oasis Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, along with locations in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with plans to expand its dealership network across all seven emirates.

The all-new iCAUR V25 are now available in the UAE, with prices starting from AED 124,900.