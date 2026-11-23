US Expands Iran-Related Sanctions List
This was reported on the official website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
According to the information, the list includes eight individuals and 22 Iranian companies.
All individuals subject to the restrictions are Iranian citizens. The sanctioned companies are registered in Iran, the UAE, Türkiye, and Hong Kong.
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