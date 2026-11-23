Six short video guides from the Vancouver firm explain how an inheritance interacts with provincial disability assistance and when families turn to trusts.

- Candace Cho, principal lawyer at Onyx Law Group, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Onyx Law Group, a Vancouver law firm that practises estate and family law, published six short video guides on November 5, 2026, about a problem many parents of children with disabilities don't see coming. Money left directly to a person who receives provincial disability assistance can push that person over the program's asset limit. Each guide answers a single question and comes with a full written transcript.How BC Counts Assets for Disability AssistanceThe rules behind the problem sit in the BC Employment and Assistance policy manual, published by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. A single recipient with the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) designation can hold up to $100,000 in cash and other non-exempt assets. For a family unit in which two people hold the designation, the limit is $200,000. A home, one vehicle used for day-to-day transportation and money in a Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP) are not counted.Inheritances get their own treatment. The manual classes an inheritance received by a family unit with a PWD designation as unearned income, but exempt, so it does not reduce that month's assistance. After that, the money is an asset like any other. If it sits in the recipient's own account and pushes the total past the limit, eligibility is at risk.A Three-Month Window to ActThe province does leave a window. A recipient who receives an asset and has no trust or RDSP yet gets up to three months to move it into one, and the month the money arrives counts as the first. The ministry exempts the money during that period, but spending from it is exempt only when it goes to disability-related costs. Extensions may be granted month by month if a lawyer or financial institution documents that the delay is outside the recipient's control.Planning Through a Parent's WillPlanning ahead avoids that scramble. The firm's guide to the Henson trust in BC describes trust terms written into a parent's will. Instead of passing straight to the child, the inheritance goes to a trustee. The trustee holds and manages it for the child's care, education and benefit, usually for life. The name comes from Ontario v. Henson, a decision the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld in 1989.The structure works because of how the ministry reads it. A fully discretionary trust is generally not treated as an asset, provided the beneficiary has no legal right to end the trust and take the capital, and the manual sets no cap on what such a trust can hold. A non-discretionary trust, where the beneficiary has some control, is exempt only while total capital contributions stay at or below $200,000. The minister can approve more if the beneficiary's lifetime disability-related costs are expected to exceed that figure.Trade-Offs and the Choice of TrusteeThe guides don't present a disability trust in BC as free of trade-offs. One video names three that families raise most often. There is the cost of setting the trust up, tax filings for the trust each year, and the record keeping that follows every payment. Another video takes up who should serve as trustee. A parent often fills the role while the child is young. As parents get older, the guide suggests naming alternates, such as a responsible sibling, another relative or a trust company.When No Plan Was MadeAnother guide answers the question that prompted the series, whether an inheritance will affect a child's disability assistance in BC. Two more cover cases where no plan was made. Under BC's Wills, Estates and Succession Act, a child left out of a parent's will can apply to court to vary it, and the guide notes that the court can take the child's disability into account when deciding what provision is adequate. The other picks up after a successful claim, when the money has to be placed without costing the recipient their benefits.The RDSP as a Second OptionThe RDSP is the other tool the guides mention. It is a federal registered savings account that can attract government grants and bonds, and up to $200,000 can be contributed to it over the beneficiary's lifetime. A beneficiary must be eligible for the federal Disability Tax Credit to open one. The BC manual notes that not every PWD recipient qualifies, because the provincial and federal definitions of disability differ.What Ministry Staff Can and Cannot DoNeither tool is something ministry staff will recommend. Staff send every trust a client claims to the ministry's Strategic Policy and Legislation Branch for a legal opinion before deciding eligibility. They are not permitted to tell a client whether a trust or an RDSP is the better choice, and the manual directs them to advise clients to get independent advice.Five of the guides are collected on the firm's disability trusts page, and all six sit in the video section of onyxlaw. Each one carries the note that it is general information, not legal advice.About Onyx Law GroupOnyx Law Group is a law firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices in Vancouver and New Westminster. Its practice covers estate litigation, family law, family and estate appeals, and wills, probate and estate planning. Candace Cho, KC, a co-founder of the firm, received the King's Counsel designation in 2025. More information is available at onyxlaw.

Candace Cho

Onyx Law Group

+1 604-245-5462

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Onyx Law Group Publishes Guides for BC Parents Planning for a Disabled Child News Provided By GLP Marketing Corp November 23, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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