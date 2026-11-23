Guests can capture memorable holiday photos against the backdrop of the Grand Canyon, enjoy festive décor and sip seasonal beverages two hours from Las Vegas

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season has arrived at Grand Canyon West, just a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, where Christmas trees and festive decorations are already bringing holiday cheer to Route 66 Park and the Grand Canyon West Skywalk.Now through December, guests can celebrate the holiday season with special appearances by Santa Claus, complimentary family photo opportunities, holiday-inspired beverages and a chance to make lasting memories against the backdrop of one of the world's greatest natural wonders.Santa Claus will make special appearances at the Grand Canyon West Skywalk on the following dates, offering complimentary photo opportunities for all guests with the purchase of an All-Access Pass:.Nov. 26-28.Dec. 24-27Families can also take advantage of special Family Photo Days on the following dates:.Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 20: Guests will receive one free family photo next to Grand Canyon West's nearly 30-foot Christmas tree, located at the edge of theGrand Canyon. It's a one-of-a-kind opportunity to make a family holiday photo one to remember.Guests can also enjoy seasonal food and beverage offerings throughout the destination, including special holiday-themed cocktails at Skyview Lounge. At Grand Canyon Coffee, located in the Main Terminal at Grand Canyon West and proudly serving Starbuckscoffee, visitors can enjoy seasonal holiday beverages and fresh snacks while taking in unforgettable canyon views.From family holiday outings to festive day trips from Las Vegas, Grand Canyon West invites guests to celebrate the season with memorable experiences, seasonal treats and breathtaking views.For more information about Grand Canyon West, visit GrandCanyonWest.

Gage Morgan

Kirvin Doak Communications

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GRAND CANYON WEST DECKS THE CANYON WITH HOLIDAY CHEER AND A 30-FOOT CHRISTMAS TREE News Provided By Kirvin Doak Communications November 23, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry



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