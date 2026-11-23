MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The partnership is designed to connect emergency alerts, relevant live video and coordinated response across the systems schools already use

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami, FL – NOVEMBER 23, 2026 – XSponse, a leader in emergency communications and response technology, today announced a technology partnership with MIDL Technology, Inc., the developer of an AI platform that unifies security cameras with the other systems a campus already runs. The companies are integrating XSponse alerts with MIDL's camera and operations platform so that security teams, school administrators, and first responders see the alert and the video tied to it in one view.XSponse brings emergency alerts, communications and configured response actions together through X-Guardian. The integration with MIDL is designed to connect those events with relevant live video, giving authorized operators a clearer view of the incident as they respond.The connection also runs the other way. MIDL will be able to trigger X-Guardian, XSponse's web-based platform that brings every XSponse device into a single interface and runs the alerts and automated actions an organization has already set up. When MIDL spots a problem on camera, X-Guardian can start that response without waiting for someone to press a button.For schools and colleges, the goal is simple. When someone calls for help, the people responding should see what is happening, not just be told that something is. MIDL already connects cameras, license plate readers, access control, panic buttons, and other campus systems, and it can run on-premises, in the cloud, or both. XSponse is designed and built by integrators to install into the infrastructure a building already has.“When someone calls for help, the people responding need to know where to go and what's happening,” said Richie Perna, Chief Revenue Officer of XSponse.“That's why we're partnering with MIDL. We're bringing video intelligence together with XSponse's communications and response tools to help schools act faster and get more from the systems they already have.”"Nobody should be hunting through camera feeds after someone calls for help," said Gabe Ajram, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MIDL. "Bringing XSponse alerts into MIDL puts the right video in front of operators when it matters, and connecting to X-Guardian lets our platform kick off a response the moment our cameras see something."XSponse and MIDL will appear together at the NYSCATE Annual Conference, November 22–24, 2026, at the Turning Stone Resort and Conference Center in Verona, New York, where MIDL will join XSponse at its booth.To learn more about XSponse and the company's technology visit xsponse, and to find out more about MIDL go to midl.About XSponseXSponse develops integrated technology for everyday communication, staff assistance and emergency response. Designed and built by integrators, its connected hardware and software bring alerts, audio, visual notifications and configurable response actions together through X-Guardian. XSponse helps schools and other organizations build on the infrastructure they already have. For more information, visit xsponse.About MIDLMIDL Technology, Inc. is a public safety technology company that unifies an organization's cameras with its other security and safety systems. Its AI platform helps security operations centers, real-time crime centers, schools, and public safety agencies find critical information in real time and act faster, without replacing the systems they already use. MIDL works with virtually any camera brand and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid model. Public agencies can purchase MIDL through Sourcewell contract #030425-MIDL. MIDL is headquartered in Westchester County, NY. Learn more at midl.

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XSponse and MIDL Partner to Connect Emergency Alerts With Live Camera Intelligence News Provided By XSponse November 23, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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