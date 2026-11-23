MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, November 2026 – MUFG and Tamara, Saudi Arabia's leading fintech platform, have announced signing a landmark SAR 749 million consumer loans securitisation facility. Today's announcement shows a commitment by MUFG and Tamara to establish a long-term relationship and contribute to the continued development of Saudi Arabia's structured finance market. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The facility, which has been successfully executed, establishes MUFG as the first international bank to provide Tamara with SAR-denominated funding through a securitisation structure demonstrating MUFG's ability to combine global securitisation expertise with local market execution and Shariah-compliant financing capabilities.

Tamara is the region's leading fintech platform, providing flexible financial solutions to millions of customers while partnering with thousands of merchants in the GCC. The new facility will accelerate the company's strategic objectives as it continues to scale its operations and expand its portfolio of services across the region.

The transaction reflects the development of Saudi Arabia's financial sector as policymakers continue to strengthen the role of the non-bank financial institution segment as a key channel to enhance access to finance for consumers and SMEs. Recent legal and regulatory developments have strengthened the foundations for securitisation as an increasingly important funding tool for the financial sector.

The deal represents a key milestone in MUFG's regional securitisation strategy and reflects its ambition to play an important role in the development of Saudi Arabia's asset-backed financing market. For Tamara, the transaction reinforces its market leadership and highlights its pivotal role in advancing the region's fintech landscape and broadening consumer access to innovative financial solutions.

Fumitaka Nakahama, Group Head Global Corporate & Investment Banking, MUFG and Deputy President, MUFG Bank said:“We are delighted to work in partnership with Tamara to help their future development. This signing further underlines our global commitment to building long-term client relationships and shows how MUFG can mobilise its global expertise to support our clients and their business needs.”

Rónán Donovan, Global Head of Treasury at Tamara, said:“Securing this facility with MUFG marks an important milestone for Tamara, demonstrating growing international confidence in our business model and the opportunities within Saudi Arabia's financial sector. This partnership strengthens our ability to expand our consumer finance offering and supports our long-term growth ambitions.”

About MUFG:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,300 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to“be the world's most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG established its Riyadh Branch in 2018, becoming the first Japanese bank in Saudi Arabia to provide a full suite of corporate banking services, including deposits, foreign exchange, and settlements. Since then, the Bank has continued to expand its presence in the Kingdom, supporting clients across strategic sectors and contributing to Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and Vision 2030 objectives.

About Tamara:

Tamara is a leading fintech platform in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region with a mission to help people own their dreams built on being simple, trusted, and everywhere our customers need us. Today, more than 25 million customers and over 130,000 partner merchants depend on Tamara every day for reliable financial solutions across retail, travel, education, healthcare, and beyond. Tamara is backed by Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and SNB Capital, among others.