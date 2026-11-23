The talent acquisition leader becomes the firm's first locally appointed Partner following its UAE office opening Canavesi brings 15 years of international experience across energy, financial services and organisational transformation Appointment strengthens the firm's regional team serving clients across energy, industrial services, infrastructure and mining

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Gerard Daniels, an international executive search and board consulting firm, has appointed Victor Ahmed Canavesi as Partner in its Abu Dhabi office. The appointment marks a significant milestone in the firm's regional expansion, with Canavesi becoming its first locally appointed Partner since establishing its UAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi last month. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Canavesi brings 15 years of international experience in HR leadership, executive talent acquisition and organisational transformation across the energy and financial services sectors. Most recently, he held senior talent acquisition responsibilities at ADNOC, based at the Group's headquarters in Abu Dhabi during a period of significant growth and transformation.

Working closely with Group leadership, he played a key role in attracting and appointing high-profile international executives to support the company's evolving strategic priorities. This included securing critical C-suite and senior leadership appointments and supporting the establishment of new business units, subsidiaries and joint ventures.

He has also supported senior appointments for the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, recruiting key management personnel for COP28. He has held senior roles in Switzerland, Cyprus and the UAE, gaining valuable experience across European and Middle Eastern markets.

James Christian, Managing Partner, EMEA at Gerard Daniels, said:“Victor is a significant appointment for Gerard Daniels and someone I am particularly proud to welcome to the firm. His experience leading senior and executive appointments at ADNOC during such a pivotal period in the organisation's development is highly relevant to the work we do and the clients we serve.

“He brings a deep understanding of how major organisations approach critical leadership appointments, together with an excellent reputation, strong professional relationships and a genuine appreciation of the regional business environment.

“As we build our presence in Abu Dhabi, bringing people of Victor's calibre into the business is an important part of our long-term commitment to the region. I'm delighted to have him alongside us as we continue to grow our business in the EMEA region.”

Canavesi's appointment is part of Gerard Daniels' continued investment in the Middle East, where the firm supports clients and investors across energy, industrial services, infrastructure and mining.

Speaking on his appointment, Canavesi said:“Having spent much of my career inside organisations going through significant growth and transformation, I've seen first-hand the impact the right leadership appointments can have on performance and long-term success.

“Joining Gerard Daniels gives me the opportunity to bring that experience to a broader range of organisations across the region. The firm's international reach, sector knowledge and partner-led approach reflect how I believe senior leadership advisory relationships should be built.

“It's an exciting time to join Gerard Daniels as the firm establishes its permanent presence in Abu Dhabi, and I look forward to working with James and colleagues across the international partnership to support our clients.”

About Gerard Daniels:

Founded in 1986, Gerard Daniels is an international executive search and board consulting firm supporting organisations with senior leadership and board appointments. Operating across EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific, the firm works with clients across a broad range of industries, combining international reach, sector expertise and a personalised, partner-led approach to executive search.