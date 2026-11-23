MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised a new cohort of its Next Generation Training Programme, bringing together 20 representatives of family businesses. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Based on leading international standards, the programme offers a transformative leadership development experience designed to equip the next generation of family business leaders with the skills in leadership, governance, and entrepreneurship needed to create sustainable value for their family businesses.

The programme featured an innovative and practical training approach, incorporating interactive group discussions, role-play sessions, practical assessments, and real-world case studies tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities facing family businesses.

The comprehensive curriculum covers key areas essential to sustainable success, including the fundamentals of family business governance, effective board leadership, entrepreneurship, and strategic decision-making, as well as effective communication and conflict resolution.

By the conclusion of the programme, participants will have developed a range of practical capabilities to help them balance the interests of the family and the business. They will also gain a deeper understanding of governance principles, the role of boards in supporting growth, and how to implement balanced and effective leadership frameworks. In addition, the programme introduces participants to global best practices relevant to the needs of the region's business sectors, strengthening their personal leadership capabilities and professional vision.

The Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme helps participants develop their skills and strengthen their practical and management capabilities, enabling them to lead their family businesses and support their long-term success. It also equips participants with the knowledge needed to navigate business challenges and the practical leadership skills required to take their family businesses forward while keeping pace with global developments.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses was launched in May 2023 under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers to promote the sustainability and growth of family businesses in the emirate. The centre is dedicated to advancing the development of this vital sector and enhancing its economic contribution to Dubai's future development plans.