MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The National Center for Wildlife NCW and Soudah Development have announced the designation of Soudah Waterfall in the Asir Region as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, making it the second site in Saudi Arabia to receive this recognition. The designation reflects the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to protect natural ecosystems, conserve biodiversity, and promote the sustainable management of natural resources. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Located in the highlands of Soudah at an elevation exceeding 2,400 meters above sea level, Soudah Waterfall is one of the Kingdom's rare permanent mountain waterfalls. Known locally as“Wadi Al-Azizah,” the site covers approximately 30 hectares and features a rocky gorge extending nearly 600 meters, with springs, permanent pools, and riparian habitats sustained by moisture from fog and mist carried by southwesterly monsoon winds.

The site holds significant ecological value due to its location at the intersection of the Paleotropical and Afrotropical floristic regions, contributing to its rich biodiversity. Its natural habitats support a wide range of plant and animal species, including rare and endemic species, highlighting the ecological significance of this distinctive ecosystem.

Soudah Waterfall is also closely associated with a rich cultural and social heritage, reflecting the longstanding relationship between local communities and their natural environment. The historic Abu Sarrah Palaces, whose origins date back more than 1,000 years, are located approximately 650 meters from the rocky gorge. Traditional agricultural terraces extend across the surrounding slopes, reflecting generations of local practices that have contributed to conserving natural resources and sustaining the area's environment.

To safeguard the site, NCW, as the Kingdom's national focal point for the Ramsar Convention, has developed a ten-year management plan in collaboration with Soudah Development and other relevant entities. The plan encompasses habitat restoration, sustainable water resource management, invasive plant species control, climate resilience, and scientific monitoring programs, alongside community engagement and environmental awareness initiatives.

Wetlands play a vital role in biodiversity conservation and ecosystem sustainability, providing essential habitats for feeding, breeding, and shelter for numerous wildlife species. Approximately 40% of the world's plant and animal species live or reproduce in wetlands. These ecosystems also help regulate water resources, improve water quality, mitigate flooding, store carbon, and strengthen ecosystem resilience to climate change.

Wetlands also hold considerable economic and social importance through their contribution to sustainable water resources, agriculture, fisheries, and ecotourism. More than one billion people worldwide depend on wetlands for their livelihoods. These ecosystems also strengthen connections between local communities and their natural surroundings while preserving traditional knowledge and practices associated with sustainable resource management.

The importance of wetland conservation continues to grow amid mounting environmental pressures worldwide. Estimates indicate that approximately 411 million hectares of wetlands have been lost globally since 1970, while more than 25% of wetland-dependent species face the threat of extinction. A global assessment covering 23,496 freshwater animal species also found that 24% are threatened with extinction, underscoring the need to strengthen conservation efforts and restore these vital ecosystems.

The designation of Soudah Waterfall as a Wetland of International Importance further reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to protecting natural ecosystems, preserving its natural and cultural heritage, and advancing sustainable habitat and resource management, in support of Saudi Vision 2030 and the long-term conservation of biodiversity for future generations.