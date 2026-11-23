Maharashtra Establishes Nine New Tehsildar Offices for Rural Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has decided to establish new 'Additional Tehsildar' offices at nine locations across the state to speed up rural administration. The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to strengthen administrative facilities and ensure faster delivery of services in rural areas.

According to the Maharashtra Revenue Department, the new offices will be established in six districts across the Nagpur and Nashik divisions. The offices will be set up at Chincholi-Khaparkheda, Ghot, Sinnar, Shirpur city, Shahada, Jalgaon city, Chalisgaon, and Pahur, as announced. The Revenue Department has also issued a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis met Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the High-Powered Task Force constituted to strengthen security, introduce reforms and ensure transparency in the examination process, according to the Maharashtra CMO. Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath and senior officials were also present. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the task force under technology expert Nandan Nilekani to recommend measures for strengthening the examination system, amid protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and paper leaks. PM Modi said the task force would submit a report and stressed the need for a "reliable" and "transparent" examination system with greater use of technology. In a video message on X, the Prime Minister said, "The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology." (ANI)