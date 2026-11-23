Mumbai Book Festival 2026 To Begin At Kalina Campus This November 24

The National Book Trust, India (NBT-India), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, will organise the Mumbai Book Festival 2026 at the University of Mumbai's Kalina campus, near Gate No. 2, from November 24 to 29. The festival is being organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the University of Mumbai. It aims to celebrate books, knowledge and India's rich multilingual literary heritage. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the six-day festival on November 24 at 06.00 pm.

On Tuesday afternoon, the festival will host a series of activities for children, including storytelling through art, a drawing competition, an introductory session and a quiz competition. A live concert featuring singers Avadhoot Gupte and Vaishali Samant will be held at 07.00 pm. With over 600 book stalls, the festival will offer readers an extensive collection of books across various genres and languages. More than 100 sessions will be organised during the six-day event, featuring literary discussions, interactions with authors, book launches, theme-based exhibitions on Vande Mataram and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, activities for children and cultural performances. The initiatives aim to encourage reading habits among people of all age groups and strengthen the culture of reading. Further information about the festival is available on its official website, festival, being organised on a large scale in Mumbai for the first time, is expected to be an important addition to the city's literary and academic events.