

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware unit sales also climbed more than 40% year over year.

GTA VI was released worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. Parent company Take-Two said on Friday that 32.5 million copies were sold in the pre-release period and approximately $3.79 billion in revenue was recorded through the end of launch day.

U.S. buyers snapped up new video game hardware from Sony and Microsoft at a sharply elevated rate in the week ending Nov. 7, in anticipation of Grand Theft Auto VI, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella said on Monday.

According to data from Circana Retail Tracking Service, Sony Group's PlayStation 5 unit sales exceeded 2.4 times the same week a year earlier, while Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox Series unit sales rose more than 2.3 times. Nintendo Switch 2 hardware unit sales climbed more than 40% year over year.

According to Circana Retail Tracking Service data, PlayStation 5 sales were more than 2.4 times higher than a year earlier during the week ended Nov. 7, while Xbox Series sales more than doubled, rising to 2.3 times their year-ago level.

TTWO stock traded flat at the time of writing on Monday, despite a broader market rally.

Anticipation Drives Hardware Demand

GTA VI was released worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. Piscatella's figures reflect a pre-launch lift as consumers prepared for Rockstar Games' long-delayed open-world title.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrived after a 13-year gap since GTA V. Rockstar delayed the title more than once before settling on the Nov. 19 launch window. Once available, the game drew near-universal critical praise, posting a 99 Metascore on Metacritic from well over 100 reviews.

Parent company Take-Two said on Friday that 32.5 million copies were sold in the pre-release period and approximately $3.79 billion in revenue was recorded through the end of launch day, figures the company described as a record for entertainment across any medium.

How Did TTWO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TTWO stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around SONY was 'bullish' at the time of writing, while sentiment around MSFT was 'neutral.'

TTWO stock has dived 18% year-to-date, while SONY added 8% and MSFT gained 3%.

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