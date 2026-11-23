A software engineer in Pune, Maharashtra allegedly beat his live-in partner to death following an argument at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Hinjewadi. The accused, identified as Shubham Kalbande, reportedly remained beside her body through the night before calling the police the following morning and asking for an ambulance. The victim, Komal Dahale, was from Wardha district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Kalbande is a native of Buldhana district in the same region. Police took him into custody following the incident.

Couple Had Been In A Relationship For 3.5 Years

The incident took place at Pristine PG in Sakhare Vasti, Hinjewadi, an important IT hub in Pune. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradip Jadhav told PTI that both Dahale and Kalbande worked as software engineers at two major IT services companies in the area. They had met through their professional circles and had been in a relationship for around three and a half years.

However, the couple had reportedly been arguing frequently over certain issues for the past two to three months.

Pune, Maharashtra: Senior Police Inspector, Hinjewadi Police Station, Balaji Pandere says, "Today at 1:00 PM, our patrolling marshal received a call from the control room that a girl was lying unconscious in a room at a PG named Pristine PG in Sakhare Vasti. Our patrolling staff and detection officers went there and hospitalized her. Her boyfriend, named Shubham Kalbhande, was with her. After taking him into custody and questioning him, the police found out that they were in a relationship. Because of something in their relationship, they had an argument last night, and during the night, he beat her with kicks and punches, which resulted in her death..."

- IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2026

VIDEO | Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra: DCP Pradeep Jadhav, Zone 2, says a 27-year-old techie was found dead at a PG accommodation in Pune and his live-in partner has been arrested.

(Full video available on PTI Videos - Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026

On Sunday night, they went out for dinner at a hotel before returning to Dahale's room at the PG accommodation. According to the police, an argument broke out between them at around 12.30 am on Monday.

Accused Allegedly Assaulted Woman Around 3 am

The verbal dispute allegedly turned violent around 3 am. Police said Kalbande lost his temper and repeatedly punched Dahale with his fists, causing fatal injuries.

He reportedly stayed beside her body through the night. At around 6.30 am, he called the police and asked for an ambulance.

Police personnel reached the PG accommodation and began investigating the incident. Their inquiry established that Dahale had allegedly been assaulted by Kalbande, DCP Jadhav said.

Accused Taken Into Police Custody

Police detained Kalbande following the incident. The case is being investigated by Hinjewadi police station, with Senior Inspector Balaji Pandhare leading the probe.

The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the argument and the events that led to Dahale's death.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies)