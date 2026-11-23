

Ford made the investment via its Industrial Platform unit.

The investment also allows Ford to diversify into a potentially less cyclical business. Ford sold around 1.69 million vehicles in the first 10 months of 2026, down 7.9% from a year earlier.

Ford Motor (F), on Monday, announced a minority stake in satellite manufacturer Revolution Space, becoming the latest automaker to join the race for market share in the $600 billion global space economy.

F shares were trading around 4.2% higher at the time of writing, eyeing their biggest single-day gains in nearly six months.

Why Ford Is Investing In Revolution Space

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker made the investment through its Industrial Platform unit. Ford said it will help Revolution Space manufacture advanced spacecraft at a larger scale.

The carmaker plans to use its manufacturing expertise to help Revolution Space produce satellites efficiently, amid growing demand for space-based communications, navigation and Earth observation. The investment also allows Ford to diversify into a potentially less cyclical business.

“Becoming a partner to Revolution Space and working to industrialize and scale their advanced technology for space is an exciting opportunity for us to diversify our business in an attractive, high-growth market,” said Marin Gjaja, Ford Chief Strategy Officer.

Ford Joins Toyota, BMW, Porsche And Honda

Ford previously manufactured satellites for NASA, the U.S. military and NATO. However, it exited the business in 1990, selling Ford Aerospace to Loral Corporation.

The latest investment comes as Ford's U.S. vehicle sales remain under pressure. The company sold around 1.69 million vehicles in the first 10 months of 2026, down 7.9% from a year earlier.

Ford joins a growing list of automakers exploring opportunities in the space industry. Toyota (TM) invested around $44 million in Japanese rocket developer Interstellar Technologies in 2025, while BMW's (BMWYY) venture capital arm backed satellite connectivity provider Skylo Technologies in 2024. Porsche SE (POAHY) and Honda (HMC) also have a presence in this sector.

Retail's Take On F

Retail sentiment surrounding F on Stocktwits remained 'neutral' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

F shares have shed around 12.7% of their value so far in 2026.

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