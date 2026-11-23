MENAFN - GetNews)"July and January calendar pages frame a household budget on a kitchen table. A pencil rests beside the entries for wages, housing and groceries, with an earnings statement tucked beneath the notebook."Ellen Hargrove's Social Security for Beginners (2027 Edition) compares a July benefit start with a January start, showing how earnings records, savings and household bills inform the choice.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 23, 2026 - In Social Security for Beginners 2027 Ellen Hargrove poses a practical question for a worker whose job ends in June: should benefits begin in July or the following January? Hargrove's book, published November 11, 2026, is titled Social Security for Beginners (2027 Edition): When to Claim, How Spousal & Survivor Benefits Work, and the Mistakes That Shrink Your Check. The later start may yield a larger monthly benefit, but rent and groceries still have to be paid from July through December. Hargrove starts the comparison with the earnings behind the estimate and follows it through to the month the worker chooses on the application.

Do extra Social Security credits raise my check? No. Work credits establish eligibility; accumulating more credits than needed to qualify does not itself increase the monthly retirement benefit. Another year on the job can still matter for a different reason. If the year's covered earnings rank among the worker's highest 35, they can replace a lower year in the benefit calculation. For someone weighing whether to keep working, the useful figures to look at are the annual earnings on the statement, not just the credit count.

Maria, a fictional worker in the book, spots a zero for 2008 even though she remembers working that year. Her W-2 and tax return show covered wages. With 32 years of earnings on record, Maria has three zeros in her calculation. If the Social Security Administration accepts her evidence, her 2008 wages replace one of them. Hargrove recommends keeping the originals and submitting copies with a short explanation of what the record shows, which employer paid the wages and what amount the documents support. The final check is the earnings entry itself: proof that a request arrived is not proof that the record changed.

Once the figures behind an estimate have been checked, the July and January comparison calls for two calculations. A break-even calculation shows when cumulative benefits under the later start would catch up with those under the earlier one. A household budget shows how much would have to come out of savings during the six-month wait after accounting for other income. Hargrove asks readers to record whether their comparisons include taxes, Medicare premiums, earnings from work and investment returns. Even a carefully calculated break-even age cannot tell a worker whether the money to finance the delay is there.

Brenda, another fictional worker, compares estimates of $1,500 a month at 62, $2,140 at her full retirement age of 67 and $2,650 at 70. The $1,150 difference between the first and last estimates does not settle her choice. Brenda likes her job and can cover her bills on part-time wages. She decides to reduce her hours and reassess at 67 rather than commit to waiting until 70. A worker facing job loss or a health problem could make the same comparison and have a sound reason to start sooner.

For someone who plans to collect benefits while working before full retirement age, the timing of individual payments matters. The earnings test can result in checks being withheld in particular months. That withholding is temporary and distinct from the lasting reduction for starting benefits early. Hargrove's year-by-year plan places expected wages, pensions, withdrawals and Social Security alongside taxes and essential expenses. Marking the months when withholding is likely reveals a problem an annual total can hide: a benefit meant to cover a bill may not arrive in the month the bill is due.

Couples also need to distinguish the income they can expect together from what one spouse may have to live on later. A spousal benefit is not simply half of the worker's actual check, and a surviving spouse should not expect both retirement checks to continue. The book's Survivor Budget worksheet asks couples to calculate the survivor's monthly income twice, first assuming the higher earner files early and then assuming that person waits. Comparing each result with essential expenses gives the couple a reason to look beyond the immediate gain from a second deposit.

The amount deposited can itself differ from the figure on a benefit statement. The Net Deposit Estimate worksheet accounts for Medicare premiums and any voluntary tax withholding at each claiming age under consideration. Hargrove treats Medicare enrollment as a separate calendar decision: postponing Social Security does not by itself answer when to enroll in Medicare. For readers still covered through work, the book suggests asking the benefits office in writing whether the coverage is based on current employment.

When it is time to file, the application date and the benefit-start month are two different entries on the calendar. Hargrove recommends writing down the intended start month and keeping the estimates, dated as viewed, with the work plans and budget that informed the choice. If hours are cut or caregiving responsibilities change before filing, the household can revisit the specific assumption that no longer holds. For the worker finishing in June, that means a July or January start rests on more than the size of a future check: the plan identifies what will pay the bills in the meantime. Book details are available on Amazon: . Additional book information is available through Book website.

About Ellen Hargrove

Ellen Hargrove is the author of Social Security for Beginners (2027 Edition). Her guide uses fictional households, worked examples and worksheets to explain retirement benefit estimates, claiming dates, and spousal and survivor benefits. It also covers how to check an earnings record, estimate a net deposit and organize documents before filing.

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