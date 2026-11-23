MENAFN - GetNews)"Flyer concept showing two survivor-budget worksheets side by side on a kitchen table, one for an early claim and one for a delayed claim."Ellen Hargrove's 2027 guide asks couples to complete a survivor budget twice to see how the higher earner's claiming decision could affect the spouse who lives longer.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 23, 2026 - Ellen Hargrove's Social Security for Beginners (2027 Edition): When to Claim, How Spousal & Survivor Benefits Work, and the Mistakes That Shrink Your Check, published November 11, 2026, introduces a Social Security claiming worksheet for couples focused on the spouse who lives longer. Hargrove asks readers to complete the same survivor budget twice, changing one assumption: when the higher earner starts collecting. The side-by-side budgets show a consequence of filing early or waiting that is easy to overlook when the immediate decision is how to pay bills while both spouses are alive.

Worksheet 4 in Appendix C starts with a distinction that matters at the kitchen table. A couple may have two Social Security deposits to put toward expenses today. The surviving spouse does not keep both retirement checks after the other spouse dies. The higher earner's start date can therefore affect income available to one spouse long after the couple made the decision together. In each version of the worksheet, readers set the survivor's estimated monthly income beside essential expenses. The figure to compare is the amount left over, or the shortfall, in each case.

A spousal benefit answers a different question. Someone estimating income while both spouses are alive might start by dividing the larger check in half. Hargrove explains why that shortcut can give the wrong answer: the starting point for the spousal calculation is the worker's full-retirement-age benefit, not necessarily the check the worker receives. The book walks through how a person's own retirement benefit and a possible spousal addition fit together. That gives couples a basis for estimating their income together before they turn to the separate rules for a survivor.

What pays the bills if I delay Social Security? The guide's cash-flow exercise answers that question with a year-by-year account of wages, pensions and planned withdrawals, set against taxes and essential expenses. A couple may find that part-time earnings would cover the wait. If not, the budget shows how much they would need to draw from savings or cover with continued work. Even when the survivor worksheet favors a later start, a larger benefit later does not settle whether the couple can afford to go without the income now.

For someone expecting to work while collecting, even the first year of that budget may need a closer look. Hargrove distinguishes benefits withheld under the earnings test before full retirement age from the lasting reduction associated with an early claim. Rather than entering twelve identical deposits on the strength of a monthly estimate, readers mark the months when withholding is likely. A spouse counting on a check during the transition from work to retirement can then see whether the anticipated money would arrive when needed.

What should I save if Social Security misses a wage year? Hargrove's example follows Maria, who spots a zero for 2008 even though she remembers working that year. She finds her W-2 and tax return showing covered wages. The guide recommends keeping original documents, making copies and identifying the employer, disputed year and amount each document supports. It also recommends saving a dated log of contacts and checking the earnings record again after requesting a correction. For a couple comparing start dates, the distinction matters: finding an old W-2 is not the same as seeing the missing wages reflected in a benefit estimate.

With estimates in hand, readers can consider when cumulative payments from a later claim would overtake those from an earlier one. Hargrove asks them to record what that break-even calculation includes. A comparison of benefit totals alone does not show how much savings the couple would use along the way, what taxes they might owe or whether the survivor could meet expenses afterward. Recording assumptions about work income, investment returns and Medicare costs gives the couple specific figures to revisit if a job ends or health needs change.

Brenda, a fictional worker in the book, illustrates a decision that does not end with a commitment to wait as long as possible. Her estimated monthly benefits are $1,500 at 62, $2,140 at 67 and $2,650 at 70. Brenda likes her job and can cover her bills on part-time earnings. She chooses to work part time until 67 and reconsider then. Her ability to finance the intervening years matters as much to that choice as the difference between the checks. Someone without savings or in poor health could reasonably decide differently.

Another worksheet takes readers from the gross benefit to the expected deposit. Medicare premiums and voluntary tax withholding can make the amount available for expenses different from the figure at the top of an estimate. Readers work out a net deposit for each claiming age under consideration. Used alongside the survivor budget, the exercise keeps the comparison consistent: the figure set against a month of essential bills is an estimate of money available to spend, rather than a benefit quoted before deductions.

Hargrove recommends keeping dated estimates with the budgets. If one spouse works another year or a missing wage entry is restored, the couple can compare the revised figures with the ones they used before. They can also revisit a decision without any change to the earnings record: a new caregiving responsibility, for example, may change how long a spouse expects to work. The worksheets in Social Security for Beginners (2027 Edition) leave readers with three distinct figures to take into that discussion: what they would receive together, what they would need during a delay and what one spouse could have to live on afterward. Book details: . Additional book information is available through Book website.

About Ellen Hargrove

Ellen Hargrove is the author of Social Security for Beginners (2027 Edition). Her guide uses fictional households, worked examples and worksheets to explain retirement claiming decisions. It covers earnings records, work while collecting benefits, spousal and survivor income, Medicare deductions and the steps involved in preparing to file.

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