MENAFN - GetNews) Houston construction aggregate supplier strengthens commercial dirt haul-off, bank sand, stabilized sand and select fill delivery through additional Katy-area and Pasadena-area material sources.

Houston, Texas, USA - Nov. 23, 2026 - Texas King Haul LLC, a Houston-based construction aggregate supplier and commercial dump truck services company, announces expanded material sourcing and transportation capabilities for contractors across Greater Houston. The company coordinates commercial dirt haul-off, bank sand delivery, stabilized sand delivery, select fill delivery and dump truck services for excavation, site development, infrastructure and commercial construction projects.

The expansion includes access to an additional aggregate source in the Katy area and stabilized sand production through a Pasadena-area facility. These sourcing options complement Texas King Haul's existing supplier and trucking network, helping contractors coordinate bulk material orders, recurring truckloads and removal of suitable excavated materials across the Houston metropolitan region.

Expanded Aggregate Sourcing in Katy and Stabilized Sand Supply in Pasadena

An additional Katy-area aggregate source strengthens sourcing options for select fill and other construction materials serving Katy, Fulshear, Brookshire and West Houston. For projects requiring substantial quantities of fill, Texas King Haul coordinates material availability, delivery quantities and truck schedules according to project specifications and source availability.

Through access to a Pasadena-area stabilized sand production facility, Texas King Haul also coordinates bulk stabilized sand and cement-stabilized sand supply for construction projects in Pasadena, East Houston, Channelview, Galena Park and other Greater Houston locations. Stabilized sand orders are coordinated around contractor requirements, material specifications, quantities and delivery schedules.

Commercial Dirt Haul-Off Services in Houston

Texas King Haul provides commercial dirt haul-off coordination in Houston for general contractors, excavation companies and land developers managing excess dirt and suitable excavated soil. Its dump truck hauling services support site preparation, grading, foundation excavation, subdivision development, roadway projects and bulk earthwork. Contractors can arrange single or recurring truckloads based on site conditions, hauling requirements and project schedules.

For large excavation projects in Houston, Katy, Pearland, Missouri City and surrounding communities, Texas King Haul coordinates transportation resources to move substantial quantities of suitable earth materials from construction sites. Haul-off arrangements depend on material type, destination acceptance and job-specific logistics.

Bank Sand Delivery in Houston

Texas King Haul supplies and coordinates bulk bank sand delivery in Houston and nearby construction markets. Bank sand is used for fill, grading, backfill and other construction applications where the material meets project requirements. The company works with contractors requiring dump truck deliveries to commercial jobsites, subdivisions and land-development projects, including multiple-load and ongoing bank sand supply arrangements.

Stabilized Sand Delivery in Houston and Pasadena

Texas King Haul coordinates stabilized sand delivery in Houston, Pasadena and surrounding communities for projects requiring cement-stabilized sand or other specified stabilized materials. Common applications include utility trench backfill, roadway improvements, pavement support and engineered construction work. Orders are planned around the specified mix, source availability, project location and delivery schedule.

Select Fill Delivery in Houston and Katy

Texas King Haul provides select fill delivery in Houston, Katy, Fulshear, Brookshire and other Greater Houston service areas. Select fill is commonly specified for grading, foundation preparation, site development and engineered earthwork where soil properties must meet project requirements. The company coordinates bulk select fill sourcing, dump truck delivery and recurring deliveries for projects requiring hundreds or thousands of cubic yards. Material specifications and testing documentation may be coordinated according to source availability and project needs.

Commercial Dump Truck Services Across Greater Houston

In addition to aggregate supply, Texas King Haul coordinates commercial dump truck services in Houston for dirt haul-off, bulk aggregate transportation, excavation support and construction material delivery. Its trucking network supports contractors needing multiple truckloads, scheduled hauling cycles and continuing transportation capacity throughout the life of a project. By coordinating incoming construction materials and outgoing suitable excavation materials, the company provides a centralized contact for material supply and hauling logistics.

Serving Contractors Throughout the Houston Metropolitan Area

Texas King Haul serves general contractors, excavation contractors, civil construction companies, commercial builders and land developers throughout Greater Houston, including Houston, Katy, Fulshear, Brookshire, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Pearland, Pasadena, Channelview, Galena Park and surrounding communities. Service availability, material sourcing and delivery logistics are determined by jobsite location, order quantities and project requirements.

Contractors seeking commercial dirt haul-off in Houston, bank sand delivery, stabilized sand delivery, select fill delivery or commercial dump truck services can request project-specific availability and pricing through the company website at.

About Texas King Haul LLC

Texas King Haul LLC is a Houston, Texas-based construction aggregate supply and commercial trucking services company. Its core services are commercial dirt haul-off, bank sand delivery, stabilized sand delivery, select fill delivery and dump truck services. The company coordinates bulk construction material sourcing, jobsite deliveries and excavation material transportation for commercial construction and land-development projects throughout Greater Houston.

Company: Texas King Haul LLC. Location: Houston, Texas. Service Area: Greater Houston

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