New York, United States - Nov. 23, 2026 - The first weeks with a newborn are a blur of feeds, diaper changes and very short naps. Most parents expect to lose sleep. What surprises many of them is how much of their time goes to small chores that repeat all day and all night.

Washing bottles at 2 a.m. Walking down a dark hallway to check on a crying baby. Bending over a low crib with a sore back after giving birth. These tasks look minor on paper, but they add up night after night.

Across the country, parents are changing how they set up the bedroom and the kitchen for those early months. The goal is simple. Keep the baby close and safe, and cut down the chores that eat into rest.

Room Sharing Has Become the Norm

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that babies sleep in the parents' room, on a separate sleep surface, ideally for at least the first six months. That advice has shaped what families buy. Many now skip the full-size crib at first and start with a bassinet next to the bed.

A bassinet takes up less space than a crib. It keeps the baby within arm's reach, so parents can see and hear the baby without getting up for every small noise. For mothers recovering from birth, especially after a C-section, that short reach makes a real difference.

The AAP's core safe sleep points have stayed the same for years:



Place the baby on their back for every sleep, including naps.

Use a firm, flat mattress with a fitted sheet only.

Keep pillows, blankets, bumpers and toys out of the sleep space. Share the room, not the bed.

What Parents Look for in a Bedside Sleeper

Bassinet designs have changed a lot in recent years. Older models were simple baskets on a stand. Newer ones are built around how parents actually use them at night.

A smart bassinet today is less about gadgets and more about thoughtful design. It is built to solve the small problems parents face at night. Features many families now look for include:



Adjustable height, so the sleep surface lines up with the parents' mattress.

A drop-down side panel, which lets a parent reach the baby without leaning over a tall rail.

Breathable mesh walls, for airflow and a clear view of the baby from the bed.

Locking wheels, so the bassinet can move from the bedroom to the living room during the day. Gentle rocking with a lock, to help settle a fussy baby and then hold the bassinet still.

Some models combine several of these features in one unit. That gives families one product that works as a bedside sleeper, a standalone bassinet and a portable floor bed. For people in small apartments, fewer pieces of furniture is a real benefit.

The Feeding Chore Few People Talk About

Sleep gets most of the attention in parenting advice. But for bottle-fed babies, cleaning is a big part of the daily routine. A newborn can need eight or more feeds in 24 hours.

Every bottle comes apart into several pieces: the bottle, the nipple, the ring, the cap and sometimes a vent. Each piece needs washing, rinsing and drying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also suggests sanitizing feeding items at least once a day for babies younger than three months, babies born early, and babies with weak immune systems.

Doing all of that by hand takes time. Parents often describe standing at the sink late at night, scrubbing nipples with a tiny brush while the baby finally sleeps. It becomes one more task in a day that already feels too long.

Why Bottle Washers Are Catching On

This is where countertop machines have stepped in. An infant bottle washer cleans, sterilizes and dries bottles in one cycle. Parents load the parts, add a detergent tablet and walk away.

Most units use hot water spray to wash, steam to sterilize and warm filtered air to dry. Some can also keep clean parts stored in a closed chamber for a few days. Many run from a built-in water tank, so there is no need to connect them to a tap or change any plumbing.

Parents who use them often say the biggest gain is mental. They no longer have to wonder whether clean bottles will be ready for the next feed. That frees up a little energy for the baby, a partner or a much-needed nap.

A Typical Night, Before and After

To see why these changes matter, think about a single night with a newborn. In a traditional setup, the baby sleeps in a crib down the hall. Each wake-up means getting out of bed, walking to the nursery, feeding, settling the baby and walking back.

Then there are the bottles. After each feed, someone rinses the bottle, scrubs the nipple and leaves the parts to dry. By morning, the sink is full and the drying rack is overflowing.

Now picture the same night with a few small changes:



The baby sleeps in a bassinet beside the bed, set level with the mattress.

A parent reaches over, checks the baby and often settles them with a gentle touch.

Used bottles go straight into a washer that cleans and dries them by morning. Both parents return to sleep faster after each wake-up.

The baby still wakes just as often. The difference is how much effort each wake-up takes. Over weeks and months, that difference adds up to many hours of rest.

What Has Not Changed

New products can make life easier, but the basics of newborn care stay the same. Babies still need frequent feeds, close attention and a safe place to sleep. No product can replace a parent's care.

Health experts also remind families that marketing claims should be read with care. No bassinet can prevent sudden infant death, and no machine replaces good hand hygiene. Parents should rely on guidance from their pediatrician and trusted health agencies, and treat products as helpers, not solutions.

Things to Weigh Before Buying

Not every family needs every product on the market. Bassinets and bottle washers are useful, but they cost money and take up space. Here are a few points parents should think about before they buy.