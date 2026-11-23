MENAFN - GetNews)Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, displays its welcome to Kindness at Work for the inaugural Workplace Kindness Awards on November 12, 2026. Photo credit: NASDAQGlobal honorees from seven countries recognized across 14 award categories; VaynerX Chief Heart Officer Claude Silver delivers keynote at New York City ceremony.

New York, NY - Nov. 23, 2026 - TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie was among 15 winners honored at the inaugural Workplace Kindness Awards, held November 12 at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. Presented by Kindness at Work, the awards recognized leaders and organizations whose work is advancing kindness in leadership, workplace culture and communities around the world.

The inaugural program attracted 177 nominations from 18 countries across six continents, with 60 finalists and winners representing seven countries. Mycoskie, founder of TOMS and We Are Enough, received the Kindness Turnaround Award and addressed attendees in a special video message. Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer at VaynerX, delivered the keynote address.

The recognition arrives amid growing attention to the business importance of workplace culture. Gallup's 2024 meta-analysis found that business units in the top quartile of employee engagement showed 23% higher profitability than those in the bottom quartile. Although engagement is not the same as kindness, the finding illustrates why people-centered leadership and workplace experience matter to organizational performance. Source: Gallup, Q12 Meta-Analysis, 11th Edition (2024), .

The awards were established to give long-overdue visibility to leaders who have been creating positive change, often for years or decades, and to help make kindness a recognized and measurable dimension of organizational success.

Honoring the 2026 Winners

The 15 inaugural winners represent organizations and communities across seven countries:



Altaf Mapara - Performance Medicine; Kenya | Rising Kindness Leader Award

James Kellock - Ripplecore; United Kingdom | Emerging Kindness Leader Award - Start-Up

Nirmala Peters-Mehendale - Kindness Unlimited; India | Trailblazer Founder Kindness Award

Sunny Verma - TutorBright; Canada | Kindness Innovation Award

Manitou Springs Community Foundation - Manitou Springs Community Foundation; United States | Community Impact Kindness Award

SHOFCO (represented by Kennedy Odede) - Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO); Kenya | Kindness in Action Award - Nonprofit/NGO

Alan Williams - World Kindness Movement; United Kingdom | Kindness Changemaker Award

Irena Kahn - Procter and Gamble; Canada | Kindness in Leadership Award - Manager

Emily Clark - Buffalo Groupe; United States | Kindness in Leadership Award - Senior Executive

Joanna Povall - Wales International School; United Arab Emirates | Kindness in Leadership Award - CEO (Joint Winner)

Angelique Letizia - Starr Films; United States | Kindness in Leadership Award - CEO (Joint Winner)

Liza Borches - Carter Myers Automotive; United States | Family-Owned Business Kindness Award

UNACEM (represented by Pedro Lerner) - UNACEM; Peru | Corporate Kindness Award - Enterprise

Blake Mycoskie - We Are Enough; United States | Kindness Turnaround Award Yoko Co (represented by Chris Yoko) - Yoko Co; United States | Workplace Kindness Award - Growing Company

A Global Community United by Kindness

"We've spent decades celebrating business performance, innovation and growth, but rarely the people leading with kindness and the extraordinary impact they're making. These leaders have been creating ripples of positive change for years, often without the recognition they deserve. Seeing them come together at Nasdaq was a powerful reminder that this movement is already well underway. It's time to shine a light on it," shared Fiona Stevenson, Co-Founder of Kindness at Work.

"For too long, business success has been defined by what leaders accomplish, rather than how they lead," said Tracey Ivanyshyn, Co-Founder of Kindness at Work. "We're here to change that. Kindness isn't a soft skill or a nice-to-have. It's a leadership strength that builds trust, inspires people and creates environments where everyone can thrive. People, purpose, performance and profit all rely on the future of leadership including kindness."

An Evening Celebrating Leadership and Humanity

Hosted by Peter Katz, the November 12 ceremony convened 60 global finalists alongside business leaders and supporters at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. Claude Silver's keynote explored people, culture and human connection in business, and Blake Mycoskie shared a video message with the audience.

The inaugural awards were supported by the Kindness at Work Founders Circle, including VaynerX, BMO Private Wealth, First Round Collective, Wispr Flow, Beekman 1802, Franklin Sports, Saint Spritz, Perceptyx, Pure Blue Paths and The Idea Suite, with kindness serving as the event's charity partner.

Looking Ahead

Nominations for the 2027 Workplace Kindness Awards are now open at . Building on the momentum of its inaugural year, Kindness at Work will continue to recognize, support and amplify the people and organizations demonstrating the transformative power of kindness in business and beyond.

About Kindness at Work

Kindness at Work is dedicated to advancing kindness as a recognized and measurable standard in workplace culture and leadership. Through the Workplace Kindness Awards, it celebrates individuals and organizations demonstrating the impact of kindness in business and beyond.