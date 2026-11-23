MENAFN - GetNews) Kangamall Research's Australian Time Use Report 2026 counts paid and unpaid work together and finds partnered parents of children under 15 average 10 hours 56 minutes a day, while women's and men's overall totals are almost the same.

Sydney, NSW, Australia - Nov. 23, 2026 - Partnered parents with children under 15 spend an average of 10 hours 56 minutes a day on paid work, study and unpaid work, according to the Australian Time Use Report 2026 from Kangamall Research. That is 178 minutes longer than the average day of 7 hours 58 minutes across everyone aged 15 and over. Lone parents with children under 15 averaged 10 hours 38 minutes.

The figures come from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) 2024 Time Use Survey. ABS reports paid work and study in one set of tables and unpaid work, such as housework, childcare, caring for adults and volunteering, in another. Kangamall Research added the two together to measure the whole working day, a combined figure that ABS does not publish.

Similar hours, different kinds of work

Across all Australians aged 15 and over, women averaged 8 hours 1 minute of combined work a day and men 7 hours 56 minutes; the gap is not statistically significant. What differs is how the time is spent. Unpaid work made up 55 per cent of women's working time and 39 per cent of men's.

The same pattern holds for parents. Female parents in couples with children under 15 averaged 11 hours 2 minutes a day and male parents 10 hours 50 minutes, but 68 per cent of the mothers' time was unpaid, against 42 per cent for the fathers.

The youngest children take the most time

In families where the youngest child was under one, female parents spent 7 hours 27 minutes a day on childcare as their main activity, about 2.5 times the 2 hours 57 minutes of male parents. For all parents, daily childcare time dropped from 5 hours 17 minutes when the youngest child was under one to 1 hour 2 minutes once the youngest was 12 to 14.

Half of parents with young children feel rushed

A third of Australians aged 15 and over (33.1 per cent) reported always or often feeling rushed or pressed for time. Among partnered parents of children under 15 the share was 50.7 per cent, and among lone parents of children under 15 it was 49.5 per cent. The share fell to 6.7 per cent among people aged 65 and over living alone. Of those who felt rushed, 41.5 per cent said balancing work and family was the main cause.

"Once unpaid work is counted, the picture of who works how much changes. Women and men put in similar hours overall, but much more of women's time goes on work that is never paid, and parents of young children carry the heaviest load. We want families, employers and policymakers to be able to see the full working day, not only the paid part," said Richard Lee, CEO of Kangamall.

About the data

Kangamall Research used all 25,110 values ABS published from its 2024 Time Use Survey of people aged 15 and over in private dwellings. Each figure is an average per person over all seven days of the week and includes people who did not do the activity on their diary day. A difference is called statistically significant only if it passes a 95 per cent test based on ABS error measures. Seven charts, 12 tables, the restructured data and a source for every number are in the Australian Time Use Report 2026.

About Kangamall

Kangamall is an Australian research and consumer information platform. Its research arm, Kangamall Research, publishes independent studies of everyday life in Australia, among them the Australian Time Use Report 2026 and the Australian Spending Report 2026. Read the full findings in the Australian Time Use Report 2026 on the Kangamall website.